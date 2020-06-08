Billy Currington Celebrates Five Year Anniversary Of Gold-Certified Album SUMMER FOREVER

Country star, Billy Currington, celebrates the five-year anniversary of his Gold-certified album, Summer Forever, this month. The critically acclaimed album was first released June 2, 2015 and debuted at No. 3 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart June 19, 2015. To commemorate the album's anniversary, Currington released a video highlighting his hit songs on the record - Watch below!

Summer Forever has earned three Platinum-certified No. 1 singles, "It Don't Hurt Like It Used To," "Do I Make You Wanna," and "Don't It." Recorded in Nashville, Tenn., the Georgia native recruited an all-star lineup of songwriters to contribute to the project including Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Cole Swindell, Florida Georgia Line, Shy Carter, Cary Barlowe, Jimmy Robbins, and many more. Fans can order limited edition Summer Forever merchandise HERE.

Summer Forever Track Listing:

1. Don't It

Written by Jaren Johnston, Ashley Gorley and Ross Copperman

2. Drinkin' Town With A Football Problem

Written by Aaron Henningsen, Brian Henningsen, Clara Henningsen, Elizabeth McDavid Elkins and Vanessa Ann Olivarez

3. Wake Me Up

Written by Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins and Ashley Gorley

4. Good Night (Featuring Jessie James)

Written by Daniel Tashian, Claire Guerreso and Rosi Golan

5. Jonesin'

Written by Shane McAnally, Jimmy Robbins and Hillary Lindsey

6. Give It To Me Straight

Written by Abe Stoklasa and Mark Trussell

7. It Don't Hurt Like It Used To

Written by Billy Currington, Cary Barlowe and Shy Carter

8. Nowhere Town Written by Aimee Mayo-Lindsey, Chris Lindsey and Josh Osborne

9. Do I Make You Wanna

Written by Ashley Gorley, Zach Crowell, Matt Jenkins and Jerry Flowers

10. Sweet Love

Written by Donovan Woods, Madeleine Slate and Dan Swinimer

11. Soundtrack

Written by Bobby Huff and Ben Burgess

12. Summer Forever*

Written by Cole Swindell, Jaren Johnston, Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard and Jesse Frasure

Produced by Dann Huff

*Produced by Dann Huff and Jesse Frasure

Photo Credit: Joseph Llanes

Related Articles View More Music Stories