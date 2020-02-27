Billy Bob's Texas Receives ACM Nomination for Club Of The Year

With multiple sold-out shows this weekend, the colossal Billy Bob's Texas is not slowing down anytime soon! The legendary, one-of-a-kind honky tonk in the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, has earned an impressive 10 ACM Nightclub of the Year Awards with 18 nominations. Today the Academy of Country Music once again nominated Billy Bob's for Club of the Year!



"We are honored to be nominated again for ACM Club of the Year. Our entire team works passionately to promote the past, present and future stars of Country Music and to make Billy Bob's Texas a place where memories are made by both fans and artists. Billy Bob's will celebrate a big milestone in 2021 - 40 years of entertaining fans from around the world," says Billy Minick, CEO of Billy Bob's Texas.



A portion of the proceeds from this weekend's Midland shows will go to ACM Lifting Lives. The charity is committed to improving lives through the power of music. They fund medical and general hardships of those involved in the music community with help from large industry partnerships. Artist and fan donations have been funding various music based health programs for children's hospitals, veterans,and those struggling with mental illness through the charity for the past 50 years. To make a donation to ACM Lifting Lives, visit acmliftinglives.org.



Launched in January of 2020, Circle Media is dedicated to celebrating the country lifestyle and putting fans inside the circle of everything country. Circle offers entertainment news, documentaries, movies, archival, new and licensed programming, Grand Ole Opry performances, and more. Now Circle network is carrying Live At Billy Bob's Texas! Based in Nashville, Circle includes a linear network as well as a companion over-the-top (OTT) premium entertainment service which is expected to launch in spring 2020. Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray TV. Go to www.CirclePlus.com for shows, schedules and a simple guide to getting the channel.



"We are so excited to be sharing Live At Billy Bob's performances with a broader audience on Circle, says Pam Minick, VP of Marketing of Billy Bob's Texas. "It's a great opportunity to introduce the "World's Largest Honky Tonk" to new fans across the US."



Live at Billy Bob's Texas gives the listener a front row seat to concerts at the World's Largest Honky Tonk. The music series has compiled powerful performances featuring hits from legendary country music artists like Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Eddy Raven, Gary Stewart, Asleep at the Wheel, Janie Fricke and more.



In a partnership that started over 20 years ago, Smith Music Group has gathered a collection of their favorite cuts - including icons Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson with newer artists like Shooter Jennings - and put them into a TV show! You'll see exclusive interviews, one-offs from up-and-comers and intimate backstage acoustic performances.



Visit BillyBobsTexas.com/live-at-billy-bobs for more information, or to buy any of the Live at Billy Bob's Texas CDs and DVDs, click here to visit the online store.





