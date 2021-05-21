Billie Eilish Announces 'Better Than Ever: The World Tour'

Following the release of her latest single 'Your Power,' and ahead of the July 30 release of her forthcoming album 'Happier Than Ever,' Darkroom/Interscope Records artist Billie Eilish has announced the first leg of her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, set to commence in February 2022.



Starting February 3 in New Orleans, the 32-date North American arena run will be making stops across North America, before heading across the Atlantic for an 18-date arena tour across Europe and the United Kingdom, starting June 3. Remaining tickets will on-sale Friday, May 28, 12pm local in the U.S and Canada, and 10am local in the United Kingdom and Europe. To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform in North America. Fans can register now through Sunday, May 23 at 11:59pm PT HERE for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Wednesday, May 26 at 12pm local time through 10pm local time.



The seven-time GRAMMY Award winning artist and songwriter has also confirmed she will be continuing her work with sustainability partner REVERB for her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, with the fan-facing Billie Eilish Action Village at each show which will focus on climate action and climate justice, hosting and supporting BIPOC and women-led environmental organizations as well as a comprehensive program via REVERB's forthcoming Music Climate Revolution campaign. In addition to reducing the tour's environmental footprint, the initiative will support projects that directly and measurably eliminate greenhouse gases. These collective efforts will make the tour Climate Positive; eliminating significantly more emissions than the tour creates.



2021 has already been quite the year for 19-year-old Eilish whose latest single 'Your Power' debuted at #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, logging more than 150 Million streams in the first two weeks of release. Earlier this year, she took home two additional GRAMMY Awards; Record of the Year for "everything i wanted," and Best Song Written For Visual Media for her James Bond song "No Time To Die." In February, her groundbreaking documentary film, 'The World's A Little Blurry' -- directed by R.J. Cutler -- saw its Apple TV+ global release and received critical praise worldwide. Earlier this month, Billie Eilish made her book debut with BILLIE EILISH, a stunning visual narrative journey through her life. Published by Grand Central Publishing (GCP), the book features hundreds of never-before-seen photos, and captures the essence of Billie inside and out, offering readers personal glimpses into her childhood, her life on tour, and more. Get your copy HERE.



'Happier Than Ever' is out worldwide on July 30.

2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES*



02/03 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

02/05 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

02/06 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

02/08 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

02/09 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

02/10 - Bryce Jordan Center - University Park, PA

02/12 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

02/13 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

02/15 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC

02/16 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

02/18 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

02/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

02/20 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

02/22 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

03/08 - Legacy Arena - Birmingham, AL

03/09 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

03/11 - Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

03/12 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

03/14 - United Center - Chicago, IL

03/15 - Xcel Center - St. Paul, MN

03/16 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

03/19 - Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) - Denver, CO

03/21 - Vivint Arena - Salt Lake City, UT

03/24 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

03/25 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

03/29 - Chase Center - San Francisco - CA

03/30 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

04/01 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV

04/02 - Gila River Arena - Glendale, AZ

04/06 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

04/08 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

04/09 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA



2022 EU/UK TOUR DATES

June 3 - SSE Arena - Belfast, UK

June 4 - 3Arena - Dublin, IE

June 5 - 3Arena - Dublin, IE

June 7 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK

June 8 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK

June 10 - The O2 - London, UK

June 11 - The O2 - London, UK

June 12 - The O2 - London, UK

June 14 - The SSE Hydro - Glasgow, UK

June 15 - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, UK

June 16 - The O2 - London, UK

June 18 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, NL

June 19 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, DE

June 21 - Lanxess Arena - Cologne, DE

June 22 - Accor Arena - Paris, FR

June 28 - Sportpaleis - Antwerp, BE

June 30 - Mercedes-Benz Arena - Berlin, DE

July 2 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, CH