Bill Wyman to Release Ninth Studio Album 'Drive My Car;' Listen to Title Track

Bill Wyman will release his ninth solo album, 'Drive My Car', on 9th August. A masterful blend of his unique Anglo-Americana rhythm and blues, 'Drive My Car' is Wyman's first album since 2015 and will be available digitally, on CD and gatefold vinyl. Both CD and digital formats will feature two additional bonus tracks. To coincide with today's announcement Wyman has unveiled a video to title track 'Drive My Car'.

As founding member and rhythm architect of The Rolling Stones, Bill became a household name, revered by fans and peers alike. With a career spanning over six decades, Wyman steps back into the spotlight with a fresh collection of songs showcasing his passion and talent. Five tracks, including the album’s title track are self-penned, a testament to Bill’s enduring songwriting talent. “It’s not something I do every day, but sometimes I just see a guitar in the corner of the room, pick it up to play around and then something clicks into place,” he explains.



Recorded at Wyman’s home studio, 'Drive My Car' features a tight-knit group of long-time collaborators, including guitarist Terry Taylor and drummer Paul Beavis. “A bass player and a drummer are a team, you’re the rhythm section, the foundation of the whole thing,” Bill emphasises. The album opens with a unique rendition of Bob Dylan’s 'Thunder On The Mountain,' combining elements from both Dylan's original and Wanda Jackson’s lively cover. “I’ve known Bob since the mid-‘60s," says Bill. "He used to take me and Brian Jones round the Greenwich Village clubs whenever we were in New York. We were very good friends for a while, he was a really nice guy.”



Another highlight is a gritty cover of Taj Mahal’s 'Light Rain.' Bill recounts their long-standing friendship, which began in 1968 when Taj was invited to join The Stones Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus TV special. “He was fascinated that I was a member of the Royal Horticultural Society – we bonded over botany!” he recalls fondly.



Bill’s lifelong love of country music is evident with a poignant tribute to John Prine, featuring a cover of 'Ain’t Hurtin’ Nobody.' “We were very great friends, and the Rhythm Kings did a few of his tracks. What a lyricist! I love that line in ‘Ain’t Hurtin’ Nobody’ about ‘Little Richard singing Tutti Frutti from the top of a telephone pole’ – I mean, who writes like that?!”



In addition to honoring old friends, Bill introduces listeners to new talents like Dutch guitarist Hans Theesink, whose work informed two tracks on the album. Despite never meeting in person, Bill is a champion of Hans’ fresh take on blues music. “I find his stuff really inspiring; he brings something new to the blues.”



Bill Wyman had a busy 2023, both looking back and looking forward. The oldest of the Rolling Stones (“they all talk about the war, but none of them remember it like I do!”), Bill mined his memories for vivid anecdotes of his wartime childhood and published them in an engrossing book, Billy In The Wars. At the same time he was planning for the future, recording the songs for 'Drive My Car'.



Reflecting on the album’s overall sound, Bill cites JJ Cale as a major influence. “I think the biggest influence on the album as a whole is JJ Cale, his laidback groove has always appealed to me. Friends I’ve played it to have said things like ‘it really sounds like you’, and that makes me happy. I’ve never tried to be anyone else - I’m Bill, basically.”



'Drive My Car' is a new and energised chapter in Bill’s storied career, a testament to his unwavering passion and the lifelong joy he finds in creating music, which continues to motor on.

Tracklisting:

1. Thunder On The Mountain (Bob Dylan)

2. Drive My Car (Bill Wyman)

3. Bad News (Bill Wyman)

4. Storm Warning (Hans Theessink)

5. Light Rain (Taj Mahal)

6. Ain't Hurtin' Nobody (John E. Prine)

7. Rough Cut Diamond (Bill Wyman/Terry Taylor)

8. Wings (Hans Theessink)

9. Two Tone Car (Chuck E. Weiss)

10. Fools Gold (Lloyd Jones)



CD/DIGITAL BONUS TRACKS

11. Sweet Baby (Bill Wyman/Frank Stokes)

12. Tell You A Secret (Bill Wyman/Terry Taylor)

