Bill Medley (Righteous Brothers) Releases New Single 'Cryin' Time (ft. Michael McDonald)'

Legendary artist Bill Medley, best known as one-half of GRAMMY-winning duo The Righteous Brothers, released his new single “Cryin’ Time” in collaboration with iconic artist Michael McDonald of Steely Dan/ the Doobie Brothers. This is the latest single off Medley’s forthcoming Curb Records album, Straight From The Heart (Feb. 14), which will see the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s unmistakable baritone voice covering mega Country Music ballads alongside some of the industry’s biggest stars including McDonald, Vince Gill, Keb’ Mo’ and Shawn Colvin.

“Cryin’ Time (ft. Michael McDonald)” is a powerful blend of soul and harmony. Originally recorded by Ray Charles and written by Buck Owens, Medley and McDonald’s reimagining delivers a genre-blending twist to honor the classic song.

“I really love this song, and it was one that I felt that I could relate to. Being married a few times and experiencing the highs and lows and knowing when it’s over - It’s “Cryin’ time,” said Medley. “I admire Michael and loved singing with him on this duet. Our old school roots and singing came together so easily.”

“Bill Medley takes his rightful place alongside other great vocalists such as Ray Charles, Tony Bennet and Nat Cole in showing us a greater depth to the compositions he chooses to perform. It only takes a timelessly soulful voice to do that,” said McDonald.

“Cryin’ Time (Ft. Michael McDonald)” follows the latest releases off Medley’s highly-anticipated historic album including “These Days (ft. Vince Gill),” which offers a taste of the singer-songwriter’s Blues roots, and “(Since You’ve) Gone [ft. Keb’ Mo’],” which delivers a doleful version of remorse and regret. Straight From The Heart, a project that Medley has dreamed of since 1968, will release on February 14, 2025. Pre-order the album HERE.

Currently, Medley and his new partner Bucky Heard are performing a residency at the South Point Casino, Las Vegas, NV, taking fans on a nostalgic journey through the catalog of one of the greatest duos of all time. For more information about Bill Medley, please visit here

ABOUT BILL MEDLEY:

Bill Medley has one of the most iconic voices this world will ever know. As one-half of GRAMMY® Award-winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Righteous Brothers – a beloved and legendary duo who released songs that are part of the fabric of worldwide pop culture – Medley influenced generation upon generation of vocalists through songs such as: “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” “Unchained Melody,” and“(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life.”As a lover of Country music, and with a forthcoming album – Straight From The Heart - of his versions of Country mega-hits, Bill recently told his grandson, “This is who your grandpa really is.”

Kenny Rogers called Bill in 1978 and invited him to Nashville, beginning a lifetime of relationships and experiences with the Country music community, including earning an ACM Nomination for Top New Male Vocalist of the Year in 1985, after 25 years in the music business. Bill went on to open for Loretta Lynn for two months, toured with Alabama, and spent time with Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, Kris Kristofferson, among many others. Songs on Bill Medley’s historic album with a historic voice include: “The Dance,” originally recorded by Garth Brooks; “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” originally recorded by George Jones; and “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry (feat. Shawn Colvin),” originally recorded by Hank Williams.

