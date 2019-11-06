Bikini Kill Announce International 2020 Tour Dates

Legendary feminist punk band, Bikini Kill recently regrouped for 10 thrilling performances in select cities NYC, LA and London + a special headlining Riot Fest appearance. Marking their first full shows since 1997, the enthusiastic fan response saw these shows selling out quickly. The band is thrilled to announce today, a more expansive, international tour in 2020.



The run kicks off with a valiant return to Olympia, WA and a benefit concert for Interfaith Works Nightly Shelter, a local non-profit acting as the only shelter/homeless services program that explicitly prioritizes women and LGBT single adults in the Olympia community.



Tickets go on sale November 8 @ 9amPT/12pmET. There will be a presale for Bikini Kill fans from 9amPT-12pmPT on November 7th. Presale code will be sent out via the Bikini Kill newsletter."



These shows sees the band performing with their iconic line-up of Kathleen Hanna on vocals, Tobi Vail on drums, and Kathi Wilcox on bass -- along with guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle. Hailed by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and The Los Angeles Times, the reunion has sparked critical discussion on the band's legacy and influence on culture and music today with Entertainment Weekly, NYLON, The New York Times.

3/13: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater & *Benefit For Interfaith Works*

3/16: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre &

3/19: Victoria, BC @ Distrikt #

3/23: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^

5/12: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

5/13: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

5/14: Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

5/16: Winooski, VT @ Higher Ground

5/18: Montreal, QB @ M Telus

5/20: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

5/22: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

5/23: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

5/24: Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

08/12: Oslo, Norway @ Øya Festival



& w/ Table Sugar

^ w/ Lithics

# w/ Mecca Normal

Photo Credit: Debi Del Grande





