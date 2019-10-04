Big Wild Releases New Acoustic EP SUPERDREAM: ANALOG SESSIONS

Singer, songwriter and producer Big Wild has released his highly anticipated 'Superdream: Analog Sessions' EP, out today via Counter Records.

A five-track release, 'Superdream: Analog Sessions' is made up of acoustic versions of select tracks from Superdream, Big Wild's acclaimed debut album. It marks a shift in musical direction, with the artist reinventing the electric originals into delicate and emotive pieces, presenting an entirely new sound.

The record opens with 'No Words (Analog Sessions)', the EP's lead single and a track that allows Big Wild's vocals to shine alongside unadulterated instrumentation, followed by 'City Of Sound', 'Maker' and 'Purple Sand (My Home)', three tracks that are gracefully reinterpreted and reimagined.

The EP centers upon the final track: '6's to 9's', which features guest vocalist Rationale, of Dan Smith (of Bastille)'s label Best Laid Plans. The Analog Sessions beautifully re-envision the shimmering track. With soft harmonies and graceful refrains, Big Wild strikes a perfect balance where Rationale's graceful, unadulterated vocals leave a piercing impression on the listener.

On the project, Big Wild reflects: "Superdream: Analog Sessions feels like a completely original body of work, even though it's based off of the original album" - a feat he accomplished by "distilling the production from [his] favorite tracks so that what remained was intimate and raw."

Released in February, Superdream received high praise from NPR and Billboard, amassing over 30 million streams to date. The album challenged the boundaries of electronic music and transcended genres, with funk and disco undertones bolstered by alluring indietronica.

Away from music, Big Wild is a passionate environmentalist, recently working on a collaborative video with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) that featured his track 'Pale Blue Dot'. With footage provided by filmmaker Roger Fishman, Big Wild delivers the film's voiceover, speaking to the urgency with which we need to address climate change and calling upon viewers to demand action from world leaders.

Following a sold-out headline show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado (9k+ attendees), Big Wild heads back out on the road this October and November for a fall headline tour comprised of over twenty dates across North America. The Superdream Tour sees him bringing the album to life via a brand-new live show, replete with instrumentation and accompanying vocalists.

Fall 2019 Superdream North American Tour Dates

Special Guests: EVAN GIIA + Ark Patrol

10/17/19 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

10/18/19 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

10/19/19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

10/23/19 - Austin, TX - Emo's *SOLD OUT

10/24/19 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

10/25/19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

10/30/19 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City Music Hall

10/31/19 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

11/01/19 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

11/02/19 - Richmond, VA - The National

11/06/19 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom

11/07/19 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

11/08/19 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral*

11/09/19 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

11/12/19 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

11/13/19 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

11/14/19 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

11/15/19 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium

11/16/19 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

11/20/19 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

11/21/19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

11/22/19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

11/30/19 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

*Only EVAN GIIA

Additional Dates:

10/26/19 - Suwannee Hulaween - Live Oak, FL

10/27/19 - Voodoo Festival - New Orleans, LA

11/24/19 - Wonderfront Music Festival - San Diego, CA

12/27/19 - 12/28/19 - HiJinx Festival - Philadelphia, PA

1/22/20 - 1/26/20 - Holy Ship! Wrecked - Punta Cana, DO





