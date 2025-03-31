Betty Who To Embark on 2025 ‘Out Of The Darkness’ Summer Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trailblazing singer-songwriter and actress Betty Who has announced her ‘Out Of The Darkness’ summer headline tour, marking another triumphant return to the road. Furthermore, she recently announced that her first single of 2025, “Run!” will be released April 11th.

Betty’s upcoming ‘Out Of The Darkness’ headline tour sees her bringing her bold anthems and dynamic performances across North America. Kicking off May 31st in Sonoma, the tour will stop in cities including New York City, Boston, Chicago, and more before concluding in San Diego on July 2nd. Artist presale begins April 1st at 10am local and general on sale kicks off April 4th at 10am local. Fans can purchase tickets via Seated HERE, and a full list of dates can be found below. In addition to her headline tour and festival stops, Betty Who will take the stage at World Pride in Washington D.C on June 6th.

Betty Who exclusively shares with Variety, “I’m beyond excited to announce my 'Out of the Darkness' headline tour—and honestly, it feels SO good to be back on the road. This tour is all about unapologetic joy, real connections, and celebrating the highs after the lows. I’ve been working on new music and can’t wait to bring these new songs, alongside the go-to favorites, to life with you all.”

BETTY WHO 2025 TOUR DATES

5/31 - Sonoma, CA - Sonoma Pride Festival

6/3 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

6/5 - Boston, MA - Royale

6/6 - Washington, DC - World Pride Festival

6/7 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

6/10 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

6/13 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

6/14 - Columbus, OH - All Out Pride Festival

6/16 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

6/17 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

6/19 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

6/20 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Summerfest

6/21 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex

6/23 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

6/24 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

6/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

6/27 - Augusta, GA - Augusta Pride Festival

6/29 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

7/1 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

7/2 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

The tour follows Betty’s 2024 Take Me When You Go 10th Year Anniversary Tour, celebrating her iconic debut album, and 2023’s BIG! World tour that took her 2022 album of the same name on the road and bringing her electric live shows to North America, Australia, Mexico, and Europe. Additionally in 2023, she earned widespread praise for her role as the host of Amazon’s The One That Got Away, and debuted on the Broadway stage as Persephone in the acclaimed Hadestown. With tour news and fresh music on the way, 2025 is primed to be Betty Who’s most monumental year yet.

ABOUT BETTY WHO

Betty Who is an acclaimed Australian-born, American-based singer-songwriter. Rising to fame with hits like “Somebody Loves You,” “I Love You Always Forever,” and “All of You,” Betty solidified her status as a pop powerhouse with her most recent 2022 album, BIG!, featuring the breakout single “Blow Up My Candle.” The album followed on the heels of 2019’s Betty, 2017’s The Valley, and her 2015 debut Take Me When You Go.

Betty’s impressive accolades aren’t limited to just music - In 2022, Betty made her television hosting debut on Amazon's reality dating show The One That Got Away and captivated audiences with her Broadway debut as Persephone in the Tony and Grammy-nominated musical Hadestown. A proud advocate and member of the LGBTQ+ community, Betty was recognized as part of the 2023 Out100 Magazine and continues to use her platform to uplift and support the community. Currently, Betty is hard at work on her next highly anticipated project, set for release in 2025.

Photo Credit: Zak Cassar

