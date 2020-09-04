Better Noise Music Releases SNO BABIES Motion Picture Soundtrack

Including the all-star collaboration SIXX:A.M. Presents: Artists For Recovery.

Today Better Noise Music releases the soundtrack to the upcoming Better Noise Films feature, SNO BABIES.

The soundtrack features some of today's biggest rock artists, and includes the 'supergroup' collaboration from SIXX:A.M. Presents: Artists For Recovery - "Maybe It's Time" (feat. Corey Taylor, Joe Elliott, Brantley Gilbert, Ivan Moody, Slash, AWOLNATION, Tommy Vext).

All artist royalties from the soundtrack are being donated to The Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation (GRI), with matching contributions by Better Noise Music, so if fans stream the songs or download them, they are helping SAVE LIVES!

The soundtrack album also features choice tracks from (amongst others) Cory Marks, Bad Wolves, Hellyeah and Sixx: A.M. themselves.

Tracklisting:

Deuce - "I Came To Party" Hellyeah - "Moth" Cory Marks - "Outlaws & Outsiders" From Ashes To New - "Broken" Sixx: A.M. - "Belly of the Beast" Bang Bang Romeo - "Shame on You" Eva Under Fire - "Heroin(e)" Bad Wolves - "Better Off This Way" Escape The Fate - "Walk On" Sixx: A.M. - "Skin" Sixx: A.M. Presents: Artists For Recovery - "Maybe It's Time" (feat. Corey Taylor, Joe Elliott, Brantley Gilbert, Ivan Moody, Slash, AWOLNATION, Tommy Vext). Bad Wolves - "Sober"

Set for global release on September 29th, SNO BABIES is a gripping and emotive tale that depicts the grim realities of teenage addiction and provides hope for recovery. Kristen and Hannah are best friends - smart, likeable and college-bound - and also addicted to heroin. The pair of seemingly unlikely addicts spiral down a path of destruction, hiding their secret from well-meaning but busy parents behind pink bedrooms and school uniforms. Directed by Bridget Smith and starring Katie Kelly (Game of Silence), Paola Andino (Queen of the South) and Michael Lombardi (Rescue Me), SNO BABIES shows how easy it can be to both miss and hide the signs of addiction. Better Noise Films' share of profits is being donated to GRI.

Initial feedback has been extremely positive and the trailer has racked up over 1.7 million views to date.

