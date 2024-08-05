Better Lovers to Embark on North American Fall Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Better Lovers, who release their debut album, Highly Irresponsible, on Oct. 25 via SharpTone Records, have announced their first slate of North American tour dates in support of the 10-song release, with the five-week trek kicking off on Nov. 3 in Asheville, N.C.

Tickets for all dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Openers include Full of Hell (Nov. 3 to Dec. 2), SPY, Cloakroom and Gouge Away (Dec. 4 to Dec. 8).

Tour dates:

November 3 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

November 4 Charleston, SC The Music Farm

November 5 Orlando, FL The Abbey

November 6 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

November 8 Charlotte, NC The Underground

November 9 Richmond, VA Canal Club

November 10 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

November 11 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

November 13 Millvale, PA Mr. Smalls

November 14 Toronto, ON Opera House

November 15 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre

November 16 Montreal QC Theatre Fairmount

November 17 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

November 19 Detroit, MI The Magic Stick

November 20 Chicago, IL The Metro

November 21 Minneapolis, MN Lyric @ Skyway

November 23 Denver, CO The Summit

November 24 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

November 26 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

November 27 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

November 29 Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre

November 30 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

December 1 Los Angeles, CA The Regent

December 2 Mesa, AZ The Nile

December 4 Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory

December 5 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall

December 6 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater

December 7 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

December 8 Lakewood, OH The Roxy

A preview of the eagerly-awaited debut album arrived last week with “A White Horse Covered in Blood,” along with its Eric Richter-produced video. Watch HERE.

Jordan Buckley: “Writing and recording our first full length was slightly more surgical than the EP, but had a similar lack of restraint. I feel more pressure giving a quote for this press release than I felt all winter in Will’s studio. I got to wake up every day and watch the masters perfect their craft. I was a student. It was a playground. Everything was funny. We were reading each other’s minds. Even creating our own language at some points. I didn’t know if I was watching my closest friends write music, or if I was watching music use us to exist. The voice in my head warning me how Highly Irresponsible it was to hop on this bull again was gone. Replaced by big ideas, inside jokes, and a rejuvenated love for helping to write songs that don’t sound like anything else. Humans and animals alike are programmed to do wild things for what they love. Highly Irresponsible things. And we love what we’ve created. We know you will too.”

Greg Puciato adds: “New album. First full length. It’s a typical thing to say, but we’re excited to start getting this out there. Everyone really brought their best to the album, and brought out the best in each other, and that goes for everyone behind-the-scenes too.”

Recorded this Spring, Highly Irresponsible benefits from the dual role of Will Putney, who, besides being one of the band’s guitarists, also brings his production skills to the album. Putney explains, “Being a member of the band and the producer is actually a real advantage for Better Lovers. We’re so dialed in to exactly what we want to do, and our creative process is so in sync and natural that we rarely hit a wall when we work on music. My role is to capture the energy of the band the way it’s intended to sound: a band firing on all cylinders.”

Album pre-orders, including limited-edition vinyl variants and CD, as well as digital pre-saves, are available now HERE.

Highly Irresponsible tracklist:

1. Lie Between The Lines

2. Your Misplaced Self

3. A White Horse Covered In Blood

4. Future Myopia

5. Deliver Us From Life

6. Drowning In A Burning World

7. Everything Was Put Here For Me

8. Superman Died Paralyzed

9. At All Times

10. Love As An Act of Rebellion

Better Lovers is Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, Stephen Micciche, Greg Puciato and Will Putney. The band released their debut single “30 Under 13” in the Spring of 2023, followed by the four-song God Made Me An Animal EP that Summer. In December they launched an annual holiday event, BLissmas, which has already sold out in back-to-back years. In the short time since their inception, Better Lovers have traversed North America twice and played a spate of sold-out European shows and festivals. Consequence said the band “lives up to its billing,” Revolver said Better Lovers’ music features a “patented mix of mathcore spasms and… swagger,” while Kerrang! declared, “Better Lovers energy isn’t just angry. It’s explosive. It’s excitement. It’s primal.”

Photo credit: Gabe Becerra

Comments