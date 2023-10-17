Beth Orton's Australian Tour Rescheduled to April 2024

Frontier Touring wish to advise that the highly anticipated upcoming Australian tour by Brit Award winner and Mercury Prize nominee Beth Orton has been rescheduled to April 2024 –the singer's previously announced East Coast headline shows in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney originally due to kick off next month.

The minor delay means good news for Tasmania fans, with Orton pleased to reveal the addition of an additional performance at Hobart's Odeon Theatre on Friday 26 April.

Says Orton today:

“Dear Australia! I have an important announcement. I am having to reschedule my upcoming dates to April 2024. It's not something I wanted to do, but for my health I need to take a pause. Through the wonders of modern science, medication, diet and being super careful, I've been able to keep all of my commitments this year which has been a miracle. But the advice at this stage is not to push it in November.

I'm going to stay close to home and keep everything I do local for a few months and then I will come in April when I can take on the long haul flights and put everything into touring your beautiful part of the world with an extra special configuration of musicians in my band. I'm really excited to announce that we are adding a new show in Hobart too. Tickets will be valid for the new dates which are listed above and below. I can't wait to see you all soon.”

Tickets for Orton's just announced Hobart show are on sale now. Head to frontiertouring.com/bethorton for all the venue and ticketing information.

Tickets for the November 2023 Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane shows are valid for the corresponding April 2024 rescheduled dates – ticketholders don't need to take any action. See further below re any refund info.

Performing on stage with her full band next autumn, these will be Orton's first live concerts in Australia in seven years, the tour following the September 2022 release of her highly acclaimed latest album, Weather Alive – out now via Partisan/Liberator.

Melbourne: if you are no longer able to attend the new show date, please let Melbourne Recital Centre Box Office team know to have your ticket refunded. If you have any questions or concerns about this concert update, please contact: boxoffice@melbournerecital.com.au.

Sydney: tickets will be automatically valid for the new show on April 27, 2024. Patrons unable to attend are able to obtain a full refund by registering their details here by Friday 27 October 2023.

Brisbane: if you can't make it to the new date, let's get those tickets refunded by submitting a refund request – click here. Refunds must be submitted prior to 5pm, Tuesday 14 November.

Don't miss Beth Orton, when she returns to Australia in 2024!

BETH ORTON AUSTRALIAN TOUR APRIL 2024

For full tour information see: frontiertouring.com/bethorton

Wednesday 24 April, 2024

RESCHEDULED

(Previously Wednesday 22 November)

Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

melbournerecital.com.au

Friday 26 April, 2024

NEW SHOW!

Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Lic. All Ages

odeantheatre.com.au

Saturday 27 April, 2024

RESCHEDULED

(Previously Friday 24 November)

City Recital Hall | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

cityrecitalhall.com

Tuesday 30 April, 2024

RESCHEDULED

(Previously Sunday 26 November)

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

18+

Ticketmaster.com.au