Benjamin Ingrosso Shares New Single 'Kite'

The latest single, “Kite,” from Swedish pop sensation Benjamin Ingrosso is out now. The song was co-written by Benjamin himself, along with Anya (Kylie Minogue), Jon Shave (Britney Spears, Zayn), Salem Al-Fakir, and Vincent Pontare, and produced by Jon Shave and Vargas & Lagola (Avicii, Madonna, Sia, A$AP Rocky, Lady Gaga).

Seamlessly fusing classic Swedish pop and soul from the 70's (ABBA) with contemporary musical styles, particularly those from the late 90s (Robyn), “Kite” is a feel-good anthem that embodies the fleeting bliss of a new romance.

"For me, ‘Kite' is about the first time you meet someone new and the feeling you get that anything is possible, the euphoria and freedom you feel when you meet someone who makes you feel like you're soaring high above everyone else,” says Benjamin. “But it can also be about anything that makes you feel alive. It can be about life being a party and daring to test your wings, about being young and having fun, but also about falling in love and losing love."

The single is the first glimpse at his yet-to-be-announced forthcoming album.

ABOUT BENJAMIN INGROSSO

Benjamin Ingrosso has established himself as one of Sweden's prominent names in music with over 850 million streams, a remarkable collection of Gold and Platinum certified singles, and three #1 albums in his homeland.

Born in the outskirts of Stockholm, the self-trained pianist and guitarist spent his early childhood crafting his ear for songmanship. From performing in musicals at a young age to competing on the celebrity dancing TV-series “Let's Dance 2014,” Benjamin has proven his versatility and prowess across various entertainment avenues.

In 2018, he won the Swedish music competition “Melodifestivalen” and competed in Eurovision with the break-up anthem “Dance You Off.” He accolades also including winning the Kristallen-award for "TV Personality of the Year", a Swedish Grammy as "Artist of the Year" 2022, a Rockbjörnen-award for "Male Artist of the Year" and "Swedish Song of the Year", and multiple nominations at both P3 Gold and the Swedish Grammy Awards. With an impressive array of achievements in just a few years, Benjamin Ingrosso has emerged as one of Sweden's most popular artists and personalities.

Photo Credit: Andreas Johansson