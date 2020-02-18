Belmont Announces New EP REFLECTIONS

Progressive-punk quintet, Belmont, have announced the release of their new EP, Reflections, to be released March 13, 2020 via Pure Noise Records. Today, the band is gracing fans with a new single + video entitled "Deadweight," which can be checked out here, and is available across streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music. Additionally, fans can pre-order physical copies of the EP here.

The six-track EP is the home of previously released singles "By My Side" and "Stay Up."

"We are excited to finally show the world Reflections. These songs were recorded in different places over an extended period of time. They are a collection of new ideas, experimentation, and an opportunity to lay down anything we've ever wanted in our music, but have been hesitant of trying in the past. Special thanks to Pure Noise Records, and everyone who made this possible. We will now be going into the studio for our second album," drummer, Brian Lada, shares on the forthcoming EP.

Starting on March 11, the band will be kicking off a month-long tour supporting Midwestern trio, Tiny Moving Parts. The tour will be kicking off in Cudahy, Wisconsin and wrapping up on April 11 in Omaha, NE. For a list of all upcoming tour dates, please see here or below.

Belmont is a five-piece progressive-punk band based out of Chicago, IL. In 2014, lead vocalist Taz Johnson formed the band and together they released their debut EP Vicissitude, which was produced by Mat Kerekes of Citizen, and his brother, Chris. Since then, the band has released their sophomore EP and their debut full-length album - the latter of which hit #146 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Reflections is due out March 13, 2020 via Pure Noise Records. For more information, please visit http://www.belmontil.com/.

Reflections Tracklisting:

01. By My Side

02. Deadweight

03. Stay Up

04. Hideout

05. Move Along

06. Back and Forth

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Mar 11 - Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade^

Mar 12 - Ames, IA @ The Maintenance Shop^

Mar 14 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig^

Mar 15 - Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival^

Mar 17 - Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall^

Mar 18 - Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club^

Mar 19 - Amityville, NY @ Revolution Bar + Music Hall^

Mar 21 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents^

Mar 24 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall^

Mar 25 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall^

Mar 26 - Athens, GA @ The 40 Watt^

Mar 27 - Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall^

Mar 28 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectables^

Mar 29 - Gainesville, FL @ High Dive^

Apr 01 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger^

Apr 04 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction^

Apr 05 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver^

Apr 06 - Fresno, CA @ Strummer's^

Apr 09 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre^

Apr 10 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck^

Apr 11 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown^

^supporting Tiny Moving Parts





