Bebe Rexha Releases New Single 'I'm the Drama'

Diamond and multi-Platinum Certified hitmaker and 4x-GRAMMY nominated global superstar Bebe Rexha returns with another dance-floor-ready banger “I’m The Drama.”

She notably debuted the song live on stage during her critically acclaimed set at Coachella in April, taking the mainstage by storm for her Sunday evening sunset slot. Rolling Stone called Rexha a “force to be reckoned with.” The Los Angeles Times also praised the performance, declaring, “In the war eternal to be the Main Pop Girl, we have a new champion today in Rexha, a songwriting industry lifer who has always been this close to a breakthrough as an artist. After her decadently performed, expertly delivered Main Stage set, it’s safe to say the day has arrived.” See a clip of her incredible performance HERE.

“I’m The Drama” lands in the wake of recent single “Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da),” produced by Chris Lake, Sammy Virji, Punctual, and Marco Straus, which has just reached Top 5 at Dance Radio. Earning critical acclaim, People christened it a “club banger,” and We Rave You attested, “‘Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)’ is proof of how dominant Rexha can be in the dance music space.” Billboard touted it among “Simply the best new dance tracks of the week,” going on to especially highlight the “slick (and quite sexy) racing-themed video.”

“I’m The Drama” and “Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)” arrive after the release of Bebe’s third studio album, Bebe, last year. The album was stacked with hits including the smash “I’m Good (Blue)” with David Guetta, which became Bebe’s fourth hit to crack Billboard’s top 10, was #1 at Dance radio for a record-breaking 53 weeks, earned her a GRAMMY nomination, and has amassed a staggering 2 billion streams globally. Rexha and Guetta teamed up once again with their massive follow-up track last summer, “One In A Million,” which earned them a GRAMMY nomination at this year’s awards in the new category of Best Pop Dance Recording.’’

After cutting her teeth as an in-demand songwriter (she penned Eminem and Rihanna’s “The Monster,” among other hits), Rexha began churning out smashes of her own, including multi-platinum G-Eazy collaboration “Me, Myself & I” and Martin Garrix-produced club sensation “In The Name Of Love.” In 2017, made chart history with “Meant To Be,” a country duet with Florida Georgia Line that was certified RIAA Diamond for selling 10 million copies. The ubiquitous song spent 50 consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, the longest reign ever by a female lead artist. To date, Rexha has amassed an astounding 20 billion global streams across her catalog and has over 42 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

