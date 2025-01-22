Bayside To Celebrate 25th Anniversary with the 25 Years of Errors Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Esteemed punk band Bayside invites fans across North America to join them in celebrating their 25th anniversary with the 25 Years Of Errors Tour. Consisting of three legs throughout 2025, the tour kicks off on March 29th in Buffalo, and wraps on September 26th with a hometown show in Huntington. Supporting them on the road will be Sincere Engineer (leg 1), Smoking Popes (leg 2), and The Sleeping (leg 3).

Featuring two nights in each city, fans will have the opportunity to see the band perform two different sets highlighting songs from across Bayside’s extensive catalogue. Night one will include songs from Sirens and Condolences, Self-Titled, The Walking Wounded, and Shudder, while night two will feature songs from Killing Time, Cult, Vacancy, Interrobang, and the band’s most recent release There Are Worse Things Thing Being Alive.

On the upcoming tour, front man Anthony Raneri shares: “This tour means so much to us. It’s a celebration of our early years and more recent years, but also a kick off of the next 25 years. It’s a chance for us to go out and play all the favorites from every record that everyone loves but also give us enough time to get to deep cuts on all the records that we aren’t always able to.”

Pre-sale tickets for all shows, including VIP packages are available now at bayside.shofetti.com, with general on-sale to e this Friday, January 24th at 12pm ET.

For the past 25 years, Queens-based Bayside has represented a lifestyle, a counterculture, and a deeply-held commitment to integrity and earnestness. At their core, Bayside is a band that has constantly proven that music is not about gimmicks and ephemeral trends, but a timeless reflection of our life and our times. It is through this authentic expression and creative spirit that the band has amassed a cult-following that lives and breathes everything the band creates.

It’s a spirit that permeates an impressive and storied discography, including Sirens and Condolences (2004), Bayside (2005), The Walking Wounded (2007) and Shudder (2008). Covering the “Victory Records Years,” Bayside grew their reputation as road warriors with their impressive amount of touring. From basements to clubs to Warped Tour, the band led melodious sing-alongs everywhere they went, with fans flocking to Anthony Raneri’s personal, yet universal lyrics and story-telling. Fan favorites like “Devotion and Desire” and “Duality” continue to be staples in the bands’ live show.

While the band held strong to their punk roots, what set them apart from their peers was their musicianship. Diverse in thought and background, but united in a shared desire for authentic expression and immense musical talent, Bayside continues to push the boundaries of what a Bayside song could be. In the second half of their legendary career, covering the “Wind-Up and Hopeless Records Years,” Bayside embraced the heavier and grittier side of themselves, while keeping the anthemic choruses of the earlier years. With Killing Time (2011), Cult (2014), Vacancy (2016), Interrobang! (2019), and There Are Worse Things Than Being Alive (2024), the band focused on creating songs that are relevant to people who want substance, rather than being relegated to one genre. In 2023, the band even collaborated with Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills on their rock anthem, “How To Ruin Everything (Patience)” - their first song charting at Sirius XM Octane.

Having toured the world multiple times over, sold thousands of albums, and amassed millions of streams, Bayside has achieved a lot in their storied career. And while many bands would coast on their past success, Bayside has always rejected that premise and continues to prove time and again that the best is yet to come.

Upcoming UK Tour Dates:

2/8 – Leeds, UK @ The Key Club

2/9 – Glasgow, UK @ G@

2/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

2/12 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

2/13 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy2

2/14 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

2/15 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington

Upcoming North American Tour Dates:

3/29 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom **

3/30 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom **

4/1 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House **

4/2– Toronto, ON @ The Opera House **

4/4 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues **

4/5 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues **

4/6 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues **

4/7 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues **

4/9 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre **

4/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre **

6/6 – Denver, CO @ Summit Theater %

6/7 – Denver, CO @ Summit Theater %

6/8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot %

6/9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot %

6/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox %

6/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox %

6/13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %

6/14 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %

6/16 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall %

6/17 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall %

6/19 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues %

6/20 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues %

6/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club %

6/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club %

6/24 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile %

6/25 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile %

6/27 -Austin, TX @ Emo’s %

6/28 -Austin, TX @ Emo’s %

9/6 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues #

9/7 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues #

9/8 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell) #

9/9 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell) #

9/11 – Nashville, TN @ Main Stage at Eastside Bowl #

9/12 – Nashville, TN @ Main Stage at Eastside Bowl #

9/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground #

9/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground #

9/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl #

9/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl #

9/19 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza #

9/20 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza #

9/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

9/22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

9/24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony #

9/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony #

9/26 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount #

** - with Sincere Engineer

% - with Smoking Popes

# - with The Sleeping

Photo Credit: Shane Ouellette

Comments