Bay Area Metal Deconstructionists Mamaleek Reveal Details For 'Vida Blue'

Loss has informed Mamaleek's newest full-length album, Vida Blue, incoming August 9th from The Flenser. Tragedy struck in March of 2023 when the band lost a longtime friend and member, keyboardist Eric Livingston, leaving the group, which began as a duo of two brothers and later expanded to a five-piece, with only four members. Despite this profound loss, Mamaleek persevered, performing as a quartet at various festivals, including a ground-shaking performance at the 2023 edition of Roadburn.

Following, Mamaleek returned to the studio to create new material that appropriately reflects their journey through loss and honors their fallen comrade. The resulting album draws inspiration from the legacy of Oakland A's baseball legend Vida Blue, whose former team coincidentally announced its relocation to Las Vegas that same year. The band members themselves describe this poignant chapter in their own words: “Time is a slippery fish. Maybe only someone like Vida could grasp it. Although he's left time behind, his image and that lefty heat remain in the memories of many. Eventually they'll be forgotten, and hopefully replaced with even more exultant ones. This musical recording is a reflection on loss and its acceptance. We explore several examples for each song, including the loss of pride, of money, of glory, of country, of sanity, of a favorite sports team, of significant others, and, every day, one's self. It also explores various associated moods–fear, panic, reverence, stoicism, and steadfastness–to arrive at a resolution: Loss is only a test, the glue that holds and erodes each memory, the connection that binds and loosens us all, pitch by pitch, inning by inning. 'This is your celebration.'"

Today, the record's first single "Vileness Slim" arrives alongside a stirring, cinematic new music video.

Vida Blue is a person, moment, and memory.

Look for Vida Blue to be available August 9th. Pre-order here and await more new music from Mamaleek to arrive soon.