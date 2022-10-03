Basscon's WASTELAND Returns To SoCal In 2023 As The Region's Premier Hard Dance Event

Insomniac Events unveiled the dates and on-sale details for the seventh edition of Basscon's beloved hardstyle festival, WASTELAND.

Slated to take place at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California, the two-day event will welcome back its hardstyle fam on Friday, February 24th and Saturday, February 25th. Two-day GA and VIP tickets are on sale this Thursday, October 6 at 12 p.m. PT here.

Basscon has consistently championed the high octane sounds of hard house, euphoric hardstyle, rawstyle, hardcore, and uptempo since 2013, with WASTELAND serving as its monumental 10-year anniversary celebration next year.

Over the last decade, America's biggest hard dance promoter has fostered up-and-coming talent alongside genre legends, providing Southern California fans with hard-hitting experiences unlike any other. Since its inception, it has also made appearances hosting stages at various Insomniac festivals, in addition to teaming up with fellow Insomniac brand, Bassrush, for the yearly Project Z festival.

Earlier this year, WASTELAND saw 14 renowned talents grace the decks during its weekend showcase. Standout lineup highlights included the likes of Amsterdam-based DJ/production pair Sub Zero Project, Dutch talent Headhunterz, Norwegian duo Da Tweekaz, and LA-based artists Lady Faith and Lil Texas.

The cathedral-like stage welcomed the hard dance fam all weekend, boasting a dancefloor complete with state-of-the-art sound and production - the perfect place for all to revel in the sounds of hardstyle's best.

General admission and VIP tickets for WASTELAND 2023 will go on sale this Thursday, October 6 at 12 p.m. PT here.

