Basscon's WASTELAND Returns To SoCal In 2023 As The Region's Premier Hard Dance Event

Two-day GA and VIP tickets are on sale this Thursday, October 6 at 12 p.m. PT.

Oct. 03, 2022  

Insomniac Events unveiled the dates and on-sale details for the seventh edition of Basscon's beloved hardstyle festival, WASTELAND.

Slated to take place at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California, the two-day event will welcome back its hardstyle fam on Friday, February 24th and Saturday, February 25th. Two-day GA and VIP tickets are on sale this Thursday, October 6 at 12 p.m. PT here.

Basscon has consistently championed the high octane sounds of hard house, euphoric hardstyle, rawstyle, hardcore, and uptempo since 2013, with WASTELAND serving as its monumental 10-year anniversary celebration next year.

Over the last decade, America's biggest hard dance promoter has fostered up-and-coming talent alongside genre legends, providing Southern California fans with hard-hitting experiences unlike any other. Since its inception, it has also made appearances hosting stages at various Insomniac festivals, in addition to teaming up with fellow Insomniac brand, Bassrush, for the yearly Project Z festival.

Earlier this year, WASTELAND saw 14 renowned talents grace the decks during its weekend showcase. Standout lineup highlights included the likes of Amsterdam-based DJ/production pair Sub Zero Project, Dutch talent Headhunterz, Norwegian duo Da Tweekaz, and LA-based artists Lady Faith and Lil Texas.

The cathedral-like stage welcomed the hard dance fam all weekend, boasting a dancefloor complete with state-of-the-art sound and production - the perfect place for all to revel in the sounds of hardstyle's best.

General admission and VIP tickets for WASTELAND 2023 will go on sale this Thursday, October 6 at 12 p.m. PT here.

For the latest news and updates on WASTELAND 2023, be sure to follow Basscon on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To stay up to date with all things Insomniac, visit here.

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company's top priority.

Founded nearly 30 years ago, Insomniac produces 10,000 concerts, club nights and festivals for seven million attendees annually across the globe. The company's premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the world's largest dance music festival and attracts more than 525,000 fans over three days.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation.




