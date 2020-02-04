Basia Bulat Unveils New Single And Video 'Already Forgiven'

Today, critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Basia Bulat unveils "Already Forgiven" from her forthcoming record Are You in Love? out March 27 via Secret City Records. The song and video premiered this morning on Consequence of Sound -watch below!

Bulat has joined forces once again with Jim James of My Morning Jacket for the new album, who also produced her 2016 release Good Advice. Pre-order the album HERE.

"When making this album I tried to challenge myself in ways I hadn't before. I felt like the only way my art could grow was to open my heart to all the things I was afraid of. I wanted to write a song about one of the concepts I've struggled with the most since childhood, the idea of forgiveness," Bulat says.

"The word [forgiven] means something different to everyone and I have spent a long time trying to figure out what it means to me. I felt like I had been trying for many years to accept and acknowledge pain and past suffering without letting it define me or hold me back, and while writing this song I feel like I finally found a space in my mind that lets those thoughts flow like water through my hands. A place that has clarity and stillness but also moves like a breeze. And it feels like it's always been there but the path to it is fickle and difficult-singing these lyrics for the album was one of the hardest days for me, because I really wanted to believe myself when I was singing, and that feeling determines its own schedule."

The song was recorded during a session in Joshua Tree. "One day Andrew recorded the wildest wind outside and sent the signal through a path of electronics and the swirling feeling of those floating melodies that drift through the song are as important as the lyrics to me. The harmonies are there even if you can't hear them at first listen. It can take years to say it, but you're already forgiven."

The accompanying video was shot on Kodak film and directed by Nora Rosenthal and Brian Sokolowski. Rosenthal says, "For Already Forgiven we knew from the outset that the video had to be about the feel of the song, about embracing its physicality-you can literally hear the wind in the track. When a friend of Basia's showed us the place where we ended up shooting I think we were all astounded. It's so magical, so otherworldly. The quality of the place itself really drove the energy of the shoot, kept us inspired even when it grew dark and cold at the end of the day." Sokolowski adds, "Our decision to shoot on 16mm film was motivated by our collective desire to capture a certain texture and dustiness that is hard to achieve with digital. There's always a certain risk and an intense focus and rhythm you get into when shooting on film, and that feeling of pressure and uncertainty, of potential, lent itself really well to the project."

Bulat will kick off a North American run of tour dates this spring, with headlining shows in Chicago, Nashville, D.C., New York City, Philadelphia and more. She will also be performing at South by Southwest in March. All tickets can be purchased HERE. See below for a complete tour itinerary.

Bulat is a three-time Polaris Music Prize finalist and has been nominated for three Juno Awards.

Since the release of her debut album, Oh, My Darling, Bulat has toured extensively. She has performed at such prestigious festivals as Montreux Jazz Festival, Austin City Limits and Newport Folk Festival. She has taken the stage at landmark venues like Carnegie Hall, Royal Theater Carré and headlined at Massey Hall. She has shared the stage with acts including Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, St Vincent, Daniel Lanois, Arcade Fire, Neko Case, Beirut, Tune-yards, Lord Huron and Sufjan Stevens.

TRACK LISTING

1. Are You in Love?

2. Electric Roses

3. Light Years

4. Homesick

5. Hall of Mirrors

6. I Believe It Now

7. No Control

8. Pale Blue

9. Already Forgiven

10. The Last Time

11. Fables

12. Love Is At The End of The World

BASIA BULAT LIVE

March 2 London, UK Servant Jazz Quarters

March 18-22 Austin, TX SXSW

April 1 Madison, WI High Noon Salon

April 2 Minneapolis, MN Cedar Cultural Center

April 3 Milwaukee, WI The Back Room at Collectivo

April 4 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

April 6 Louisville, KY Zanzabar

April 7 Nashville, TN The High Watt

April 9 Washington, DC Union Stage

April 10 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 11 Philadelphia, PA Johnny Brenda's

April 13 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair

April 16 Moncton, NB Central United Church

April 17 Charlottetown, NS Confederation Centre of the Arts

April 18 Halifax, NS St Matthews Church

April 19 Fredericton, NB Wilmot United Church

April 23 Quebec City, QC Palais Montcalm

April 24 Montreal, QC Theatre Fairmount

April 26 Burnstown, ON Neat Coffee Shop

April 28 Peterborough, ON Market Hall Performing Arts Centre

April 29 London, ON Aeolian Hall

April 30 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

May 1 Guelph, ONRoyal City Evangelical Missionary Church

May 2 Waterford, ON Waterford Old Town Hall

May 5 Winnipeg, MB West End Cultural Centre

May 6 Saskatoon, SK Broadway Theatre

May 7 Edmonton, AB Station on Jasper

May 8 Calgary, AB Knox United Church

May 10 Kamloops, BC Sagebrush Theatre

May 11 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

May 12 Victoria, BC Capital Ballroom

May 14 Seattle, WA Sunset Tavern

May 15 Portland, OR Doug Fir Lounge

May 17 San Francisco, CA The Chapel

May 18 Los Angeles, CA Largo at the Coronet

Sep 26 Manchester, UK YES (The Basement)

Sep 27 Leeds, UK Headrow House

Sep 28 London, UK Omeara

Sep 30 Paris, FR 1999

Oct 1 Brussels, BE Witloof Bar Botanique

Oct 2 Amsterdam, NE Paradiso (Upstairs)

Oct 4 Stockholm, SE Slaktkyrkan

Oct 5 Oslo, NO Krøsset

Oct 6 Gothenburg, SE Pustervik

Oct 8 Copenhagen, DE Ideal Bar

Oct 9 Hamburg, GE Häkken

Oct 10 Berlin, GE Musik und Frieden

Oct 11 Warsaw, PL BARdzo

Oct 13 Vienna, AT Chelsea

Oct 14 Munich, GE folks! Club

Oct 15 Zurich, CH Bogen F

Oct 17 Barcelona, ES Tradicionarius

Oct 18 Madrid, ES American Autumn Son Estrella Galicia

Photo by: Richmond Lam





