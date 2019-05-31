Barenaked Ladies Release Extended Acoustic EP
Multi-platinum pop-rock band BARENAKED LADIES have released FAKE NUDES: NAKED, a special digital-only extended EP, which features acoustic renditions of 8 songs from the band's fifteenth studio album, Fake Nudes. Additionally, the band released the Edward Pond-directed performance video of "Bringing it Home," which can be seen HERE. The EP and video release comes on the heels of last night's kickoff show for the "Group Therapy? Tour," a 44-city run that will see Barenaked Ladies summering on the road with Hootie & The Blowfish.
BNL (vocalist/guitarist Ed Robertson, drummer Tyler Stewart, keyboardist Kevin Hearn and bassist Jim Creeggan) recently made news by recording a special version of "The Big Bang Theory" theme song for the TV series' historic finale. That came a dozen years after executive producers Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady first asked the band to compose the theme. Ed Robertson recorded an acoustic rendition for the momentous occasion, which can be seen by clicking HERE and heard on all streaming platforms (along with an instrumental version) by clicking HERE. Hours after the finale aired, the band performed the original theme on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" - click HERE to watch.
Over the course of their remarkable career, Barenaked Ladies have sold over 15 million albums, written multiple top 20 hits (including radio staples "One Week," "Pinch Me," "Brian Wilson, "If I Had $1,000,000"), garnered 2 Grammy nominations, won 8 JUNO Awards, had Ben & Jerry's name an ice cream after them ("If I Had 1,000,000 Flavours"), participated in the first-ever "space-to-earth musical collaboration" with astronaut Chris Hadfield, and garnered an international fan base whose members number in the millions. In 2018, the band celebrated their 30th anniversary by touring in support of Fake Nudes, a much-deserved induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame (with Rush vocalist Geddy Lee handling the honors), and a proclamation from Toronto Mayor John Tory declaring October 1st "Barenaked Ladies Day."
Don't miss your chance to see BNL on tour with Hootie & The Blowfish. Dates are as follows:
Date City Venue
May 31 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 1 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheater
June 6 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater
June 8 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre
June 9 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 13 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater
June 14 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 15 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
June 19 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 21 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 22 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
June 23 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater
June 25 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
June 28 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
June 29 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 11 Englewood, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
July 13 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 14 Rogers, AR Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
July 19 Monticello, IA Great Jones County Fair
July 20 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
July 21 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion
July 26 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
July 27 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
July 28 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
Aug 2 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug 3 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Aug 4 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug 8 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug 9 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Perf Arts Ctr
Aug 10 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug 11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Aug 16 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug 17 Noblesville, ID Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug 18 Des Moines, IA Iowa State Fair
Aug 22 St. Paul, MN Minnesota State Fair
Aug 23 East Troy, WI. Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Aug 24 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 29 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Aug 30 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Aug 31 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
Sept 5 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Sept 6 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Sept 7 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Sept 11 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
Sept 12 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
Sept 13 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
Photo credit Matt Barnes