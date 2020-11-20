Band Of Silver To Release Debut EP 'Always' On December 2

Rising pop-rock band, Band Of Silver, will release their debut EP, Always, on Wednesday, December 2. Recorded in Los Angeles with producer Mike Green (Paramore, All Time Low), the EP features five tracks ranging from arena-ready rock anthems to new wave-inspired pop songs. Stream the single "Starry Eyed" below.

"We wrote most of our debut EP, 'Always,' in the fall of 2019 coming off of major changes in our team and personal lives," shares vocalist Avery Silvernagel. "The songs reflect the feeling of breaking out of the rut I had felt trapped in before and the sense of optimism I had (and still have) for the future." Avery continues, "Because of this, the EP is high energy and radiates positivity and hope. We're thrilled with how the project turned out and can't wait for our fans to hear it!"

Band Of Silver-made up of Avery Silvernagel (vocals), Alex Silvernagel (guitar and vocals), and Evan Silvernagel (drums)-are a breakout sibling trio out of Nashville. Their music blurs the lines between vintage rock, 80's new wave, and modern pop, and their explosive, electrifying performances hint at everything from Def Leppard and Madonna to Weezer and Panic! At The Disco.

Their debut EP, Always, due out on December 2, is Band Of Silver's first collection of polished studio material. The EP showcases Band of Silver's youthful exuberance, while at the same time reflecting the trio's remarkable maturity and restraint. The songs tackle heartbreak and disappointment with hope and perseverance, offering up timely testaments to the power of faith and the unbreakable bonds of family. Always faces down darkness with light at every turn, with Avery sharing, "When you're going through hard times, you've got to keep fighting. We wrote these songs to remind ourselves of that as much as anyone else."

Listen to the new single below.

Always

1. Always

2. Starry Eyed

3. Hello Sunshine

4. Closure

5. Undertow

