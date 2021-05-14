Band Of Silver Releases New Single 'Caught in the Headlights'

Breakout sibling trio, Band Of Silver, have released their latest single "Caught in the Headlights." The 80's pop-inspired track is the latest Mike Green (Paramore, All Time Low)-produced single from the Nashville-based group. Listen below.

The single coincides with the announcement that Band Of Silver will support pop artist Jake Miller on his fall 2021 tour.

Band Of Silver-made up of Avery Silvernagel (vocals), Alex Silvernagel (guitar and vocals), and Evan Silvernagel (drums)-are an alternative pop trio out of Nashville. Their music blurs the lines between alternative rock, 80's new wave, and modern pop, and their explosive, electrifying performances hint at everything from Def Leppard and Madonna to Weezer and Panic! At The Disco.

Their debut EP, Always, was released in December 2020. The EP showcases Band of Silver's youthful exuberance, while at the same time reflecting the trio's remarkable maturity and restraint. The songs tackle heartbreak and disappointment with hope and perseverance, offering up timely testaments to the power of faith and the unbreakable bonds of family.