Bamby Unveils Brand New Album ‘Muse’

French-Guyanese rising star Bamby has released her brand new album ‘Muse’, offering up a dynamic flourish of Caribbean rhythms and dancehall energy, alongside splashes of hip-hop and R&B. The tracklist consists of fan favourite singles ‘Guyane’, ‘Don Dada’ and ‘CHIC’, amongst the company of 12 fiery new tracks.

‘Bèf danbwa (hommage Man’sérotte)’ opens the LP with a celebration of culture, whilst ‘Guyane’ delivers pulsating beats layered under Bamby’s crystal clear vocals. ‘Pretty’ turns up the heat, as Bamby offers up candid lyrics and dance-worthy rhythms.

‘Bubble feat. Poplane’ keeps the vibes going, as Polane and Bamby harbour an irresistible energy that will have you foot tapping throughout. ‘JADA’ slows things down, and allows Bamby’s silky vocals to take centre stage, and ‘See Me Yah feat. Pheelz’ taps into Bamby’s R&B tendencies, as she provides a slow jam to remember. ‘SLOWDOWN’ delivers a melody to get lost in, whilst ‘CHIC’ ft Maureen’ perfectly encapsulates Bamby’s self assured vivacity.

‘Ordinary’ shows off Bamby’s adept wordsmith skills, and ‘Don Dada’ arrives to get the party started. ‘J’y croyais’ is a stunning, slower addition to the list, as ‘Maladie feat. Tamilia’ adds another facet to Bamby’s soulful offering. ‘SHATTAZ feat. Busy Signal’ picks the energy back up, which is followed by catchy earworm ‘Bossy’. Closing out the incredible album is ‘Tourment d’amour’, which shows Bamby’s vulnerable side, as she ties up her remarkable body of work.

﻿Known for her pulsating beats, assertive lyrics, and cutting-edge production, Bamby continues to push the boundaries of dancehall. Her signature style—an intoxicating mix of pop vocals, shatta rhythms, and dancehall beats—draws from her French, English, and Creole influences, delivering an irresistibly rich and vibrant sound. ‘Muse’ is a testament to her artistry, merging her Caribbean heritage with a bold, modern twist that resonates across pop, R&B and afrobeat music landscapes.

Speaking on the album, Bamby said: “‘Muse’ is the album that led me deep into my own imagination and brought me back with a creation that feels radiant and unique. My music is full of energy. I sing from the depths of my heart. I'm influenced by so many elements and different musical genres — I can't be confined to just one genre. This album is full of surprises.”

About Bamby:

﻿Bamby's artistic journey began in 2016 with the support of her childhood friend Jahyanai, a composer who soon became her producer. In the years since, her career has flourished impressively, with over 40 million global streams on Spotify and more than 10 million views on YouTube, Bamby has firmly established herself in the digital music landscape. Her collaborations with notable artists including Jahyanai, Natoxie, Kima, and Gims have further solidified her reputation in the industry, releasing hits that include ‘Who Mad again’ and ‘Run di Place’. Since arriving on the scene, Bamby has cultivated a devoted social media following exceeding half a million.

Last year, Bamby saw huge success from her releases ‘Guyane’, ‘Don Dada’ and ‘CHIC’, seeing significant support from tastemakers including Viper Magazine, Equate Mag, Tirade World, She Said So, DMY, Croydon FM and more. Bamby also made her highly anticipated UK appearance last year, where she performed at the exclusive FaNatix Friday’s event, a private event hosted by Bamby’s close friends The FaNatix in their studio in East London, with artists, producers, influencers, journalists from the UK scene. Whilst in London Bamby also visited the Levi’s showroom, whilst completing radio interviews with BBC1XTRA, Westside Radio and The Beat London.

