Bam Marley Releases Debut Project M.E.S.A. PART 1

Los Angeles-based songwriter, producer, singer, rapper, and multi-instrumentalist Bam Marley has dropped the first taste of his debut project -- entitled M.E.S.A. Part 1 -- TODAY. Written, produced, recorded, and performed entirely by Marley, M.E.S.A. Part 1 is an incredible introduction to a multi-faceted artist whose name you will be hearing everywhere in 2020. Today's release has added significance for Bam as it also coincides with the 75th anniversary of his grandfather Bob Marley's birthday.

All eight of the incredible songs in M.E.S.A. Part 1 are out now here.

M.E.S.A. is an acronym for make everyone smile again, and throughout the collection of songs, Bam shows off his innate talent as a gifted artist and musician. Marley's first collection of material is as diverse as the people in his life, full of songs that feel timeless and contemporary.

As a child, Bam's relationship to music began with the urgent, lifeblood energy of percussion. Through the drums he became interested in the MPC and hip-hop production. As his skillset developed, he decided he wanted to write, in order to better express himself-make his music feel more singular, more like him. He learned guitar, bass, keys until he was effectively a one-person song machine. His imagination ran limitless; like his skills and his interests, the songs that came out played with genre, with rapping on one song and acoustic guitar balladry on the next.

Across the 18 songs on M.E.S.A., the vibe moves from rowdy to contemplative, fierce to gentle, rowdy to blissful. As a songwriter, Bam channels inspiration from the lessons he learned throughout his musical career, weaving his perspective on what the world needs into his words. He expresses his feelings for himself and everyone who can relate. "When I started the project I was down," he says. "When I finished, it got me out of that place. That's how I knew that the spirit was in it." For anyone who's been going through it, who feels like they might've lost touch with their confidence and strength, M.E.S.A. is the balm. A record to wrap yourself in. Like an embrace. Like armor.

Bam Marley will be playing select shows throughout 2020.





Related Articles View More Music Stories