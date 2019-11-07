Bakers Eddy Releases Catchy New Single 'On My Own'

Bakers Eddy return with new single 'On My Own', a no-holds-barred youth anthem that celebrates the unabashed joy of embracing your inner-introvert in an otherwise crowded world, following recent singles 'Can't Afford It' & 'Leave It To Me'.

Recorded in their home town of Melbourne and mixed by Grammy Award nominated producer Doug Boehm (Girls, Twin Peaks, Tokyo Police Club) 'On My Own' is, in the words of front man Ciarann Babbington, a "celebration of laziness".



"I'm declaring that I feel uninspired and uninterested and it's so fine. There's so much guilt that comes with having off days in a world of 15 second socialites, where everyone's got their own highlight reel, and I think it's totally fine to slow the f down and embrace your introvert every once and a while."



Formed in Wellington, New Zealand when they were just 13 years old, Bakers Eddy began when three high school friends decided they wanted to do something other than skating with their time. Originally comprising of lead singer Ciarann Babbington, Drummer Jamie Gordon and Bass player Ian Spagnolo, the band quickly recruited Ian's twin Brother Alex Spagnolo on guitar. "We got sick of Alex playing PS3 in the same room while we rehearsed, so we taught him an A chord and he was in," explains Ciarann.



The band dominated critic's 'best of' lists at this year's Bigsound Festival in Australia, with The Music gushing "everyone wanted a piece of Bakers Eddy by week's end." Bakers Eddy are garnering a reputation for being one of the most exciting new live acts down under.



Bakers Eddy are:



Ciarann Babbington - Singer

Alex Spagnolo - Guitar

Ian Spagnolo - Bass

Jamie Gordon - Drummer





