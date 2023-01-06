Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bad Sounds Release New Single 'More Than I Can Afford'

Bad Sounds Release New Single 'More Than I Can Afford'

The track was inspired by a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles record.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Bristol based duo Bad Sounds kick the year off with their fresh and addictive new single "More Than I Can Afford" today with Nettwerk. Listen to the track, which was inspired by a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles record.

The relatable track is a response to the cost-of-living crisis, currently happening in the UK. Touching on the complex and conflicting feelings, the track shines a light on how things are currently playing out for so many people right now. Bad Sounds adds, "Being poor and living in an expensive city. Plus trying to eat healthy, not trash the environment, buy organic foods, and support local businesses.

These are all things that we try really hard to do in our everyday lives, but it kind of feels unattainable to maintain the moral standards we set ourselves. So, we end up feeling really guilty all the time for not being able to live up to that code of ethics every second of every day.

This problem has only really been compounded by the ever-increasing financial divide in the UK. Hence "I bet a clean conscience costs more than I can afford". You just end up doing your best and lying to yourself about your shortcomings."

Self-produced by Bad Sounds, and mixed by Nathan Boddy (Mura Masa, Biig Piig, PinkPantheress), the band have continued to evolve their magic formula, which today, sees them at the top of their game.

Kicking off their latest chapter with knock-out single Nu Me Nu Yu back in October last year, the dynamic duo received support from the likes of Radio 1's Jack Saunders, Dork Magazine and Metal Magazine.

In recent times, the colorful world of Bad Sounds has been growing to include an impressive array of collaborations. With features on their last EP 'Escaping from a Violent Time, Vol.2' including both New Zealand duo 'BROODS' and buzzy emerging artist 'Ruti', they have been expanding their sound and hitting new heights.

Outside of their own music, their production and songwriting network flourishes in their purpose-built studio in the Cotswolds. They've had their finger on the pulse collaborating with lots of important new acts coming through, including Arlo Parks (co-writing and producing track 'Bluish' off her debut album) and others like Rose Gray, Miso Extra, Joey Maxwell, Devon, Max Pope, VC Pines, SOFY and LCYTN.

Since the band first launched back in 2017, they've come a long way and it's not gone unnoticed, both in their sound and in their achievements with their creative and energetic live shows. They have won many hearts at press including support from the likes of Dork, DIY, The Line of Best Fit, Clash, Wonderland, The Guardian and MTV, not to mention a fruitful run at radio with plays from the likes of Jack Saunders, Greg James, Annie Mac at Radio 1 and Shaun Keaveny at BBC 6 Music.

Bad Sounds are the Merrett brothers, Callum & Ewan, who together are a hybrid of interests & influences that have merged together to create a sound in which you hear elements comprising loose record store genres like hip-hop, rock, electronica, and traditional pop, they cite Gorillaz, Beck, Smashing Pumpkins, Madonna and A Tribe Called Quest as makers of some of their favorite records.

Listen to the new single here:



Josh Ward, Pat Green, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bobs Texas Photo
Josh Ward, Pat Green, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bob's Texas
With a variety of options including beginner classes for Country & Western 3 step, Waltz, and West Coast Swing, there is something for everyone who hopes to take the dancefloor. While visiting Billy Bob’s Texas, patrons can also expect to experience everything imaginable from rare memorabilia, live bull-riding, and handprints from your artists.
Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases MMXXII Photo
Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'MMXXII'
The Austin based Souls Extolled are known for their diverse and provocative blend of familiar and eclectic rock fusion. Taking parts from indie and alt rock to grunge, ska, and punk, they have created a modern rock of the ages that can only be described as purely Souls Extolled. Their newest album, MMXXII (2022) is out now.
Nighttime New Song When The Wind Is Blowing Photo
Nighttime New Song 'When The Wind Is Blowing'
“When The Wind Is Blowing” is a transcendental song of psychedelic folk which goes between breezy sung passages and dives into the metaphysical. The accompanying video, shot on 16mm film and directed by David Sater and Goodman, fits right in with the sound– starting off right where her last video, “Curtain Is Closing”, ended.
Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends To Release Brothers In Arms Photo
Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends To Release 'Brothers In Arms'
Multi-Emmy award winning guitarist/composer Brian Tarquin is the mastermind behind it, featuring such iconic guitarists as Joe Satriani, Vinnie Moore (UFO), Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal (Guns N’ Roses), Alex De Rosso (Dokken), Travis Stever (Coheed & Cambria), Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint), and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


Josh Abbott Band, Colter Wall, Jon Wolfe, Josh Ward, Pat Green, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bob's Texas In JanuaryJosh Abbott Band, Colter Wall, Jon Wolfe, Josh Ward, Pat Green, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bob's Texas In January
January 5, 2023

With a variety of options including beginner classes for Country & Western 3 step, Waltz, and West Coast Swing, there is something for everyone who hopes to take the dancefloor. While visiting Billy Bob’s Texas, patrons can also expect to experience everything imaginable from rare memorabilia, live bull-riding, and handprints from your artists.
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH Arrives on VUDU TomorrowPUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH Arrives on VUDU Tomorrow
January 5, 2023

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is available TOMORROW (Friday, 1/6) on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand video service. Can’t get enough Puss in Boots? Fans can also purchase the Puss in Boots 2-Movie Collection, which includes the original Puss in Boots (2011) and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'MMXXII'Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'MMXXII'
January 5, 2023

The Austin based Souls Extolled are known for their diverse and provocative blend of familiar and eclectic rock fusion. Taking parts from indie and alt rock to grunge, ska, and punk, they have created a modern rock of the ages that can only be described as purely Souls Extolled. Their newest album, MMXXII (2022) is out now.
STAND to Premiere In February on ShowtimeSTAND to Premiere In February on Showtime
January 5, 2023

SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films also released the official poster art for the documentary that features in-depth interviews with basketball and entertainment stars including Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Shaquille O’Neal, Jalen Rose, Mahershala Ali, Ice Cube and more. Watch the video trailer for the new film now!
Nighttime New Song 'When The Wind Is Blowing'Nighttime New Song 'When The Wind Is Blowing'
January 5, 2023

“When The Wind Is Blowing” is a transcendental song of psychedelic folk which goes between breezy sung passages and dives into the metaphysical. The accompanying video, shot on 16mm film and directed by David Sater and Goodman, fits right in with the sound– starting off right where her last video, “Curtain Is Closing”, ended.
share