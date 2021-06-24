Bad Religion & Alkaline Trio Announce Rescheduled Co-Headline Tour

Today, preeminent Los Angeles punk band Bad Religion and Chicago cult rock heroes Alkaline Trio announce their rescheduled North American co-headlining tour. Originally meant to take place in the Spring of 2020, the rescheduled tour will now kick off October 15 in Riverside, CA and wrap November 26 in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10am local time.



"Bad Religion was one of my first loves," says Alkaline Trio co-lead vocalist/guitarist Matt Skiba. "I remember exactly where I was the first time I heard Suffer. They are one of the very reasons I started playing punk rock music and continue to today. This tour is going to be epic on many levels. We've done Warped Tour and Festival shows many times over the years but this will be the first time it's just us and I couldn't be more thrilled!"



"This tour is special;" explains Bad Religion co-songwriter and lead singer Greg Graffin, "not only are we celebrating the return of live music, but we get to do it with Alkaline Trio, who are such a great band, really excited about this!"

TOUR DATES

10/15 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/16 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

10/17 Tempe, AZ The Marquee Theatre

10/19 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/20 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live!

10/22 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

10/23 St Petersburg, FL Jannus Live!

10/24 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Café

10/26 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

10/27 Norfolk, VA The NorVA

10/29 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

10/30 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

10/31 Asbury Park, NJ Convention Hall

11/3 Richmond, VA The National

11/5 Buffalo, NY Buffalo Riverworks

11/6 Worcester, MA The Palladium

11/7 Philadelphia, PA The Met

11/9 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

11/10 Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall

11/12 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

11/13 Chicago, IL Radius

11/14 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

11/16 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre

11/17 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant

11/19 Denver, CO The Fillmore

11/20 Salt Lake City, UT The Union

11/22 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

11/23 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre

11/24 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

11/26 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium



Since emerging in 1996, Alkaline Trio have become one of punk rock's most progressive and unique bands of the last decade, rousing a dedicated legion of passionate supporters with nine fan-adored albums and relentless world-wide touring.



The band's recent release, Is This Thing Cursed? debuted #2 on the current alternative albums chart, #9 on the top current albums chart and #68 on the Billboard 200. The album hearkens to the creative process of the early days, when the band rehearsed in a tiny apartment on the edge of Chicago's Humboldt Park in the band's hometown. Produced and mixed by Cameron Webb (Pennywise, Motörhead), it is the first Alkaline Trio album written almost entirely in the studio. According to the band, the album-making process was similar to that of Maybe I'll Catch Fire -Alkaline Trio's darkly charged sophomore full-length.