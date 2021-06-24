Bad Religion & Alkaline Trio Announce Rescheduled Co-Headline Tour
Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10am local time.
Today, preeminent Los Angeles punk band Bad Religion and Chicago cult rock heroes Alkaline Trio announce their rescheduled North American co-headlining tour. Originally meant to take place in the Spring of 2020, the rescheduled tour will now kick off October 15 in Riverside, CA and wrap November 26 in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10am local time.
"Bad Religion was one of my first loves," says Alkaline Trio co-lead vocalist/guitarist Matt Skiba. "I remember exactly where I was the first time I heard Suffer. They are one of the very reasons I started playing punk rock music and continue to today. This tour is going to be epic on many levels. We've done Warped Tour and Festival shows many times over the years but this will be the first time it's just us and I couldn't be more thrilled!"
"This tour is special;" explains Bad Religion co-songwriter and lead singer Greg Graffin, "not only are we celebrating the return of live music, but we get to do it with Alkaline Trio, who are such a great band, really excited about this!"
TOUR DATES
10/15 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/16 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl
10/17 Tempe, AZ The Marquee Theatre
10/19 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/20 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live!
10/22 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
10/23 St Petersburg, FL Jannus Live!
10/24 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Café
10/26 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore
10/27 Norfolk, VA The NorVA
10/29 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
10/30 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore
10/31 Asbury Park, NJ Convention Hall
11/3 Richmond, VA The National
11/5 Buffalo, NY Buffalo Riverworks
11/6 Worcester, MA The Palladium
11/7 Philadelphia, PA The Met
11/9 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
11/10 Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall
11/12 Detroit, MI The Fillmore
11/13 Chicago, IL Radius
11/14 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
11/16 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre
11/17 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant
11/19 Denver, CO The Fillmore
11/20 Salt Lake City, UT The Union
11/22 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
11/23 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre
11/24 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
11/26 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
Since emerging in 1996, Alkaline Trio have become one of punk rock's most progressive and unique bands of the last decade, rousing a dedicated legion of passionate supporters with nine fan-adored albums and relentless world-wide touring.
The band's recent release, Is This Thing Cursed? debuted #2 on the current alternative albums chart, #9 on the top current albums chart and #68 on the Billboard 200. The album hearkens to the creative process of the early days, when the band rehearsed in a tiny apartment on the edge of Chicago's Humboldt Park in the band's hometown. Produced and mixed by Cameron Webb (Pennywise, Motörhead), it is the first Alkaline Trio album written almost entirely in the studio. According to the band, the album-making process was similar to that of Maybe I'll Catch Fire -Alkaline Trio's darkly charged sophomore full-length.