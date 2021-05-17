Bad Business Club Preps For a Groovy Summer In 'Flip Me Over'

When the going gets tough, throw on the viscose shirt, grab the disco ball, and relax on the beach.

Flip Me Over, the new single by Bad Business Club, aims to be a theme song for moments like those. Written in Puerto Rico during a week-long writing session shortly before COVID-19, the band gathered to write disco music inspired by the smooth daytime dance sounds of Poolside, Leisure, and Satin Jackets. With their instruments in hand, and bare feet in the pool, they talked about their ups, downs, successes, and mistakes living in New York City, and all came to a common experience; a late-night hook-up.

What came out of the week-long writing escape turned out to be a lot more than a set of smooth grooves. Away from the band's home base in Brooklyn, Bad Business Club started collaborating on the theme of leaving old baggage behind. Flip Me Over revels in nighttime excitement and morning confusion, but ending with a sense of no regrets, and pride in our experiences; all wrapped around a dreamy synth to intensify the almost beach-like psychedelic vibe. Produced by Morgan Wiley of Midnight Magic, with remixes to follow by Woofly and Tsutro, this daytime disco stomper marks the beginning of a new pulsating direction for Bad Business Club.

Bad Business Club is set to debut a full year's worth of smooth grooves in 2021 in the form of this summer's Naked Neighbor album, due out this August. The band's sound is best defined by combining Nu Disco with classic Yacht rock sensibilities and rounding them out with pulsating yet polished rhythms and grooves.

Bad Business Club is a Nu-Disco collective with some old-school Yacht Rock touches. All Things Go said of their debut EP that it has "style that will take some back to the late 70's, with harmonies larger than life that can bring arena shows to those humble headphones."

The group is primarily influenced by classic Giorgio Moroder-style Disco, and Modern Daytime disco al la Poolside and Holy Ghost!, while combining the harmonic influences of Yacht Rock. Their smooth sound transports listeners to another place, to summer breezes and early morning champagne. They've also been known to collaborate with electronic artists like Midnight Magic, Woolfy, and James Curd to help get the dance floor by the pool.

They are also the hosts of the Imbibe the Vibe podcast, where they combine classic cocktails with a different music genre every month.