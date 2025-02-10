Backline Launches 'We Got You!' Campaign in Partnership with Chappell Roan & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



501(c)(3) non-profit Backline has officially launched the We Got You! Campaign, a fund to support artists' mental health in an effort to create a safer, more sustainable music industry with donations from Chappell Roan, Noah Kahan and Charli XCX. Since 2019, Backline has worked to connect musicians, touring professionals, venue staff, crew and their families with critical mental health resources and care as they navigate the unique pressures of the ever-changing industry.

Last week at the GRAMMYs, Best New Artist winner Chappell Roan used her acceptance speech to call on record labels to cover healthcare costs for their artists. In response, a former A&R executive dismissed her argument, questioned her understanding and suggested she put her own money toward the cause–and she did. Roan has partnered with Backline to commit $25,000 to supporting artists' mental health, inspiring Noah Kahan, a longtime mental health advocate and supporter of Backline, to do the same. Soon after, Charli XCX joined the effort. The fund since received an enormous outpouring of support from fans and the industry alike.

With immense gratitude, Backline Community Manager Terra Lopez says, "The We Got You campaign is a powerful step in prioritizing mental health and well-being of those who make the music we all love. Thank you to Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, and Noah Kahan for your advocacy and action to create a more supportive industry - together, we are showing artists they are seen, heard, and cared for."

Backline has helped thousands of industry professionals access mental health and wellness care, offering a range of services that address the emotional, psychological and physical challenges inherent to the industry. Through 1:1 Case Management, music industry professionals and family members can receive personalized care plans that include referrals to vetted licensed mental health professionals who understand the music industry, as well as support accessing financial aid and substance use treatment. Backline has created 1,800+ custom care plans for industry individuals spanning thousands of bands, festivals and venues. The ripple effect of this impact extends far beyond the individuals served – by supporting one professional, Backline helps entire teams, tours, families, and productions run more smoothly, creating a chain reaction that strengthens the well-being of the industry as a whole.

Backline is just getting started. Continue the conversation and action towards improving mental health across the music industry by keeping up with Backline here and join the We Got You! movement here.

