Babygirl Release 'You Were In My Dream Last Night' Single & Video

Genre-blending pop rock band Babygirl have released their new single "You Were In My Dream Last Night" alongside its cinematic, retro horror and old Hollywood infused music video. PRESS HERE to listen to the track which draws listeners into the quiet sadness of waking to an empty bed after a post-breakup dream and watch the Dylan Mitro directed video, a love letter to the demons of past relationships that visit us during the night, below.

"'You Were in My Dream Last Night' is about the experience of having a vivid dream where everything works out and then the cruel joke of waking up to realize that it doesn't all work out," says Babygirl. "We wanted the production to capture the sweetness and the sadness of this experience. When you fall in love for the first time, it's really hard to imagine it's ever going to end. And when it does, that idea of "forever" is still lodged somewhere in your subconscious. You visit it and watch it disappear all over again."

"The idea of a "date with death" resonated with us for a few reasons," Babygirl continues on the inspiration for the video. "Kiki thinks about death a lot, so this idea felt like a healthy way to try and make friends with that fear. Death is a manifestation of the end of a relationship, and Kiki is revisiting that feeling in her dream and finding the sweet side to it. It was very important to us to capture that sense of humor and lightness despite how scary it can be."

"You Were In My Dream Last Night" follows the release of Babygirl's recent single "Easy," which has quickly racked up over a million streams, was premiered by Paper Magazine, and likens the self-destructive thrill of unrequited love to being tossed around in a demolition derby. PRESS HERE to watch the video for the track, directed by Dylan Mitro, which manages to rhyme "existential dread" with "breakfast in bed" against a backdrop of soft synths and guitar echoes. Featured on Spotify's New Music Friday playlist, Apple's New Music Daily, and major indie pop playlists including the cover of Pop And Chill, "Easy" has established Babygirl as ones to watch for 2021.

Babygirl's pop songs with sad guitars have independently amassed over 3.5 million organic streams to receive acclaim from Noisey, Stereogum, Highsnobiety, and more. Accomplished songwriters who also recently co-produced Lauv's "Canada ft. Alessia Cara," Babygirl trojan horse clever lyrics and vast musicality into airy pop songs - anchoring them in palpable emotion to provide a release that can soothe listeners by expressing feelings that they may not have been able to express on their own.

Babygirl received immediate love from Spotify for their first ever single "Overbored" and, with the release of their sophomore 2018 EP Lovers Fevers and standout single "Soft" (PRESS HERE to watch), caught the attention of GRAMMY-nominated powerhouse J Kash [Katy Perry, Charlie Puth] who signed them to Sandlot Records in global partnership with AWAL Recordings. Babygirl is made up of Kirsten "Kiki" Frances, who counts Avril Lavigne, Kelly Clarkson, and Hilary Duff as some of her formative influences and began penning songs at nine-years-old, and Cameron "Bright" Breithaupt, who grew up surrounded by music as the child of two full-time professional musicians. Despite the two sharing admiration for Alvvays, blink-182, John Mayer, Death Cab For Cutie, and Taylor Swift, their paths ultimately crossed and collided in college when united by Lil Wayne.

Watch the official video here:

Photo Credit: Kate Dockeray