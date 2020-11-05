Baby Queen Shares New Single 'Want Me'

Her new EP will be released on November 13.

Baby Queen has dropped new single "Want Me" - out today via Polydor Records. The track is taken from the rising anti-pop star's keenly-anticipated Medicine EP, which will be released on November 13.

The follow-up to "Pretty Girl Lie," "Want Me" is a surging indie-pop anthem and yet more thrilling evidence of why Baby Queen, aka South African-raised, London-living creative tour-de-force Bella Latham, is being tipped for superstardom. Speaking about "Want Me," Bella said: "I wrote 'Want Me' about an actor in one of my favourite television shows, which is kind of strange. I remember watching it and just thinking 'here we go.' I hadn't fancied somebody for about 2 years and I definitely don't have the time for any sort of romantic relationship in my life right now, so it kind of suited me to have a stranger as the object of my affection.

"It became clear to me that I had to capitalise on the feeling and blow it out of proportion in my own mind, which is what this song does in a way, but there's a part of me that defaults into a state of self-reflection and self-criticism as soon I fancy somebody. This song is about a childlike crush and an unrequited love. It's also about my insecurities that seem to be exacerbated by those feelings. This song feels very adolescent to me, and it feels more like a conversation with myself. I love that the lyrics come across as a stream of consciousness. It's a bit of a sonic tantrum really, especially towards the end when it starts to explode, I think it's probably the closest thing we'll get to a Baby Queen love song anytime soon."

In October Baby Queen dropped "Pretty Girl Lie" which prompted American Songwriter to include her on their "Five to Discover: Acts You Need To Know" list. Uproxx and Billboard have also included her in their "best of the week' lists. Baby Queen's previous singles have found their way onto NPR's New Music Friday playlists and have drawn comparisons to Billie Eilish and Lorde.

