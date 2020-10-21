BWW Exclusive: Listen to 'Never Coming Back' from Cassondra James' New EP

Cassondra James made her Broadway debut as a storyteller and flute player in the Tony-award winning revival of Once on This Island.

Once on This Island star, Cassondra James debuted her new EP of original music "Pieces" on Friday, October 16th, 2020.

Cassondra James made her Broadway debut as a storyteller and flute player in the Tony-award winning revival of Once on This Island. James replaced Michelle Williams as Erzulie in the Broadway production and continued to play the role, and the flute, in the First National Tour of the show. The tour, scheduled to run through July 2020 was canceled prematurely in March 2020 due to COVID19.

Despite the pandemic, James continues her dedication to storytelling in a new EP of original music, written and produced in collaboration with Solomon Dorsey and Tony Award Winning composer Jason Michael Webb.

"Pieces" is a "musical collage" that includes folk, blues, jazz, gospel, musical theatre, and global musical influences. Throughout the EP, James weaves together personal stories of heartbreak, joy, triumph, and resilience that will leave the listener wanting more.

Prior to her work on Broadway, James' colorful career included stints as a background singer for some of music's most contemporary, award-winning artists like Alicia Keyes, R&B jazz artist Ledisi, jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, organ virtuoso Cory Henry, singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera, gospel singer Kim Burrell, and Broadway actor-singer-Netflix film producer Tituss Burgess.

To learn more about Cassondra James visit http://www.cassondrajames.com/ or follow her on Instagram @Kellamity and Facebook at Cassondra James.

View More Music Stories Related Articles