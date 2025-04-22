BTS' Jin to Details First-Ever Solo Tour in The U.S. & Europe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jin of 21st century pop icons BTS, has officially announced details for his highly anticipated debut solo tour: #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. Promoted by Live Nation, the U.S. and Europe arena run kicks off this summer following the release of his forthcoming second solo album Echo, due out May 16 via BIGHIT MUSIC.

The U.S. leg launches on Thursday, July 17 in Anaheim, CA at Honda Center, with second nights in Dallas, Tampa, and Newark, making for an eight-show run across major cities. Jin will then head to Europe for a string of dates in London and Amsterdam, marking his first-ever solo concerts in the region. Full routing and ticketing information is available below.

Following the success of his debut solo album Happy, Jin returns with Echo. According to a statement from BIGHIT MUSIC, Echo “offers Jin’s perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity,” and reflects “a deeper layer of vocal maturity and personal storytelling that underscores Jin’s evolving artistry.”

Jin made his solo debut in 2022 with “The Astronaut,” co-written by Coldplay, and followed it with the 2024 release of Happy, a six-track project featuring collaborations with Gary Barlow (Take That) and Taka and Toru of ONE OK ROCK. The upcoming tour will bring these songs and more to life on stage in a full-scale live production backed by a full band.

Tickets will be available starting with the ARMY MEMBERSHIP PRESALE (details below) beginning Tuesday, April 29 at 3pm local time. GENERAL ONSALE for dates in North America begins Wednesday, April 30 at 3pm local time. GENERAL ONSALE for dates in Europe and the UK begin Thursday, May 1 at 12PM local time. Visit RUNSEOKJINEPTOUR.com for details.

ARMY MEMBERSHIP holders can register for the presale on Weverse (HERE) now through Sunday, April 27 at 3PM ET/12PM PT to have their membership verified. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show JIN soundcheck, specially designed VIP gift item, early entry & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Jin – #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in U.S. & EUROPE:

Thu Jul 17 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Fri Jul 18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Tue Jul 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Jul 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Jul 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun Jul 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed Jul 30 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Thu Jul 31 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Tue Aug 05 – London, UK – The O2

Wed Aug 06 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Aug 09 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Sun Aug 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

About Jin of BTS

Jin (Kim, Seok jin) is a South Korean singer, songwriter and member of 21st century pop icons, BTS. Renowned for his clear tone and emotive voice, Jin brings warmth and sincerity to his music. His solo records “Awake,” “Epiphany,” and “Moon,” and original soundtracks for Korean TV series including “Yours” (‘Jirisan’), “Even If I Die, It’s You” (‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’) showcase his warm vocal timbre and expressive delivery. In 2021, “SUPER TUNA” sparked a massive dance challenge trend with its cheerful melody and fun choreography. Jin co-wrote his first official solo single, “The Astronaut” (released in October 2022), with Coldplay, showcasing his distinct charm as a multi-talented musician. Widely known as “Worldwide Handsome,” Jin continues to charm audiences through a variety of content and TV appearances. In July 2024, Jin represented South Korea as a torchbearer in the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay. That same year, he released his first solo album Happy, and is now set to return with his second solo project, Echo, in May 2025.

Photo courtesy of HYBE

