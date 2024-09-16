BRELAND Releases Brand New Single 'Icing'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PLATINUM artist/songwriter/producer BRELAND captures the joy of getting everything and more from a total romantic package on ‘Icing’, an up-tempo new single featuring all the ingredients of pure, unbridled energy - driving rhythm, dirty guitars and BRELAND’s unmatched vocal acrobatics.

Pairing 1000-watt charm and flirtatious, streetwise delivery with effortless swagger and bright harmony stacks – and even an exuberant scream – ‘Icing’ embodies the rush of euphoria in its lyrics, co-written by BRELAND with Jared Griffin, Rufio Hooks, Autumn Buysse and produced by Sam Sumser, Sean Small, and Noby Sidez. The release has already seen praise from MusicRow's DISClaimer as, "[w]ildly entertaining. The rapid-fire lyric, interjected screams, finger snaps, relentless tempo and non-stop energy are the recipe for a frothing audio stew."

“I’ve always loved playing around on the periphery of Country music, and ‘Icing’ has all my favorite flavors of Southern Gospel with an old-school Soul flare,” shares BRELAND. “It was a simple concept – this woman has everything you could want; work ethic, faith, a good head on her shoulders, she’s even got a 401k. The fact that she’s got cake is just the icing. Once I hit that run at the end of the chorus, I knew I had to follow it up with a proper SCREAM, because this song is pure energy to me.”



Last week, the ACM Lift Every Voice award winner teased his anticipated Project 2024 EP set to release October 18 via Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville. What is Project 2024? Follow the conversation on BRELAND’s socials to find out more.

Project 2024 EP Tracklist:

‘Grandmaman’em’

‘Icing’

‘What You’ve Been Through’

‘Motion’

‘Run’

‘Same Work (Feat. The War And Treaty)’



Meanwhile, BRELAND is on the road with Teddy Swims’ I’VE TRIED EVERYTHING BUT THERAPY TOUR for dates across the USA through late summer and beyond. Check out full list of tour dates here

ABOUT BRELAND:

A truly one-of-a-kind force on the Country scene, BRELAND is reshaping the genre’s future with his fearless originality and visionary sound. With over 1.2 BILLION career streams to date, the fast-rising global sensation first broke through with his PLATINUM-certified debut single ‘My Truck’ and soon set off on an unstoppable rise that’s now included embarking on an international tour, collaborating with many of Country’s biggest superstars, and earning massive acclaim from major outlets like NPR, The New York Times, and Rolling Stone (who praised the New Jersey-bred singer/songwriter/producer for merging “elements of Country, Hip Hop, R&B, Gospel, and Pop — in a way that many have not experienced before”).



With his catalogue including his critically lauded debut album CROSS COUNTRY— a 2022 LP featuring smash hits like the GOLD-certified ‘Praise The Lord (feat. Thomas Rhett)’ — the Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville artist recently ushered in the next chapter of his career with his early-2024 single ‘Heartbreak & Alcohol.’ Recently wrapping his headline LITTLE MORE COUNTRIER TOUR, BRELAND is now opening for Teddy Swims’ I’VE TRIED EVERYTHING BUT THERAPY TOUR. An unforgettably magnetic performer with stadium-sized appeal, the hitmaker has also brought his boundless charisma to an ever-growing list of high-profile TV appearances (including Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and TODAY). With his many accolades including winning the Academy of Country Music Lift Every Voice Award, BRELAND continues his mission of redefining the possibilities of Country and uniting fans from all walks of life.

PHOTO CREDIT: JOHNNIE IZQUIERDO

