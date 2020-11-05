BRADFORD Release 'Down-Faced Doll' Sequel

Based on a chilling true story told through the eyes of a discarded toy.

Distressed of sound and disturbed of subject matter, "Down-Faced Doll" sees the classic indie outfit connect with their dark-sides to deliver a cacophonous alt/folk stomp unlike anything they've released before. Based on a chilling true story told through the eyes of a discarded toy, its lyrics like clues, begin to lay evidence to a scene enough to turn anyone's blood blue.



As vocalist Ian H. says:



"By far the most disturbing song I've ever written. Some songs seem to have a strange compelling energy which no one can rightly claim authorship to. They 'write themselves' but of course a great deal of working and shaping occurs too... A true story - well the first two verses are. The last two verses are my attempt to imagine "how did it ever get to this"..."

Customised with discomposing Eastern-inspired guitar riffs and clamouring percussive rhythms, "Down-Faced Doll" instils an unshakable feeling of paranoia, pursuit and unsease to match its haunting storyline. "Ewan and Stephen immediately tuned into its unsettling vibrations to create sounds and dark corners as you are unwillingly dragged through the scenario." Ian adds.



Created & produced by Bradford (Ian Hodgson, Ewan Butler & Stephen Street), "Down-Faced Doll" was mixed by Stephen Street (Blur/New Order/ Kaiser Chiefs) and mastered by John Davies. It is taken from what will be Bradford's first new studio album in over three decades: 'Bright Hours' - set for release early-on in 2021.



Bradford are a revered indie band formed in Blackburn in 1988. Championed by Morrissey, the band earned a cult status with their acclaimed debut album 'Shouting Quietly' in 1990, a record as-produced at the time by Stephen Street. Touring with the likes of Joe Strummer, The Sugarcubes, Morrissey and more, the band burned brightly and brilliantly. Fading away against the neon glow of the Madchester era, the band split in 1991.



Fast forward to 2018 and a re-mastered 30 song collection entitled 'Thirty Years Of Shouting Quietly' was released on Turntable Friend Records. The album was re-appraised as a 'lost English classic'. This rekindling of belief slowly re-ignited the magic and chemistry that always existed between the band [now Ian H and Ewan Butler] and Stephen Street. So much so, that Stephen decided to join forces with them and become a fully fledged member of the band.



With a new look line-up on illuminating form, as a trio Bradford have lovingly crafted a jewel of a new album: 'Bright Hours' to be released early in 2021.



Directly following "Like Water", their latest single "Down-Faced Doll" is a definitive signal that 'Bright Hours' will be every bit worth the long wait...

