BONZIE Releases New Single 'The Point Of No Return'

Pop visionary BONZIE has released her new single and video “The Point Of No Return” alongside the announcement of her fourth studio album When I Found The Trap Door, due out October 18.

A minimalist, storytelling record that further expands BONZIE’s singular artistry and uncompromising originality, When I Found The Trap Door is her most impressive and vulnerable work to date.

“‘The Point Of No Return’ was a song I wrote right before moving to another city,” BONZIE shares on the new single. “It's a song about letting go, and relinquishing care about the little things, but also holding onto the people most essential. Producing it was fun because I always envisioned handclaps and little texturized percussion instead of traditional drums. Creating the feedback swells and recording the electric guitar in my apartment was satisfying."

Produced and written solely by BONZIE and mixed with the help of multi-GRAMMY winning Michael Brauer (Coldplay, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan), When I Found The Trap Door stands as a testament to BONZIE’s unwavering artistry and marks a significant milestone in her career, which began with her debut album at the age of 15. PRESS HERE to pre-order When I Found The Trap Door (Beevine Records). Full track list below.

“This album feels like a culmination of all the knowledge I’ve gained through years, and the tools I’ve developed through observing all the incredible people I’ve worked with,” shares BONZIE. “It was the most challenging thing I’ve ever done, but it was so satisfying to be in a constant state of learning and growing and getting better.”

Taking the reins on When I Found The Trap Door despite the pressures of the industry, BONZIE mined inspiration from an array of eclectic sources, including the psychedelic sci-fi of Satoshi Kon’s Paprika and the elemental folk/blues of guitarist Elizabeth Cotton, before dreaming up each track in her home studio to blur the lines between reality and fantasy with a selection of songs that endlessly follow their own dazzling dream logic. Recorded in part at Steve Albini’s Electrical Audio in Chicago and Hollywood’s EastWest Studios, where she worked with a full orchestra helmed by Anthony Parnther (Oppenheimer, Avatar, Black Panther), When I Found The Trap Door captures BONZIE’s commitment to creative autonomy and her emphatic belief that we’re in control of our own destinies.

“I think there are always exceptions to the rules that we’re given, and that we need to stay open and malleable as we navigate life—to seek out the trap doors that will lead us toward a better way of being,” BONZIE adds on the decision to self-produce the album. “We need to keep changing and growing and looking out for those possibilities, because that’s so much of the brilliance and beauty of being alive.”

Earning critical praise from The New York Times, Vogue, SPIN, i-D Magazine, American Songwriter, Earmilk, and more, as well as NPR, who called her “brilliantly talented,” BONZIE has been making waves for her infinitely shapeshifting artistry. When I Found The Trap Door marks the follow-up to BONZIE’s acclaimed 2021 album Reincarnation – which included the hit lead single “alone,” praised by NPR’s Bob Boilen in All Songs Considered and deemed one of the “Best Songs of 2020” by The New York Times – and her recent standalone singles “Citrus” and “Spiritual Violence.”

When I Found The Trap Door Track List

Do You Know Who I Am

The Point of No Return

Hollywood

lavalamp

Sanctioned Gold Buoy

This Is Not Real

The Simplest Choice

Thin Illusions

The Only Thing Left

Isn’t It Funny

About BONZIE

An artist whose sonic vocabulary encompasses a vast expanse of genres and styles – art-pop, post-rock, freak-folk, jazz, electro, alt-R&B, and more – BONZIE aka Nina Ferraro is a singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, who has reached an extraordinary level of success for an independent musician.

A resolutely self-reliant artist who taught herself to play guitar at age nine, BONZIE first arrived on the musical landscape as a teenager with her 2013 debut album Rift Into the Secret of Things and partly attributes the fluidity of her musical expression to her time spent in the more experimental end of Chicago’s jazz scene during her formative years. Endlessly finding new forms of expressing her vast imagination both in the studio and on stage during her acclaimed live shows, BONZIE’s most recent album, Reincarnation, was co-produced by BONZIE alongside DJ Camper (Jay-Z, Big Sean, John Legend, Teyana Taylor) and continued to redefine the limits of her musicality, alchemizing elements of electro-pop, art-rock, and even gospel music, to create a listening experience not unlike lucid dreaming.

Photo credit: Jasper Soloff

