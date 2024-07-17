BONES UK Releases 'Fix' From Upcoming Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY-nominated duo BONES UK releases “FIX” alongside the official music video from their sophomore album, SOFT out September 13 via Sumerian Records.

“FIX” is haunting and delves into the tumultuous dynamics of a relationship where both partners believe they can heal each other's wounds, only to end up causing more harm. The song captures the raw emotion and the paradox of trying to fix someone else while being broken yourself, highlighting the destructive cycle that can ensue when love turns into a misguided attempt to mend what can't be easily repaired.

SOFT builds on the massive success of their 2019 self-titled debut, the unapologetically rebellious duo returns with a visceral, anthemic take on their future-rock mélange of swaggering guitars, gritty electronics, and love-yourself / think-for-yourself lyrics. The 11-tracks are bound by throughlines of massive hooks, bold stylistic cocktails, and empowering lyrics including collaborations with Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins and Mike Schuman of Queens of the Stone Age.

“It’s everything you loved about the first record, turned up,” said vocalist/guitarist Rosie Bones. “Keeping things scrappy, raw and real, with enough electronic beats to keep our industrial dance-heads happy and enough heartbreakers to keep our romantics listening.”

Written and recorded over five years in diverse locations including London, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Texas, the album reaches back to Stax and Motown influences, classic rock ‘n roll, and ‘90s electronica and song-based rock, SOFT is a spirited “f you” to the status quo. The debut single from this record, “Won’t Settle” defies societal pressures to “settle down” at a certain age, its ragged stop-start guitar a wakeup slap-in-the-face features Mike Schuman from Queens of the Stone Age.

SOFT TRACK LISTING

BIKINIS

ME

DOPAMINE

WON’T SETTLE

KNEE DEEP

PERFECTLY IMPERFECT

US

FIX

TEETH

BLOOD

WHAT IF I DIED?

London-bred BONES UK are vocalist/guitarist Rosie Bones and guitarist Carmen Vandenberg, who unapologetically speak their truth and combine the disconnect between the status quo and the glorious world inside their heads through heavy rock riffs and rough-edged electronics. Their self-titled debut album in 2019 earned them their first GRAMMY nomination in Best Rock Performance for the highly acclaimed song, “Pretty Waste” and the cover of David Bowie’s “I’m Afraid of Americans,” which accumulated a total of 66M+ streams worldwide to date. They’ve appeared on The Howard Stern Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers with accolades from The FADER, Alternative Press, Billboard, Kerrang!, Guitar World, Premier Guitar, Loudwire, NME, and more.

BONES UK have been releasing singles, remixes and touring extensively with Smashing Pumpkins, Bush, Korn, Stone Temple Pilots, Alice In Chains, The Cult, The Struts, Tom Morello, Grandson, and Simple Creatures, to name a few. The duo has a few headlining dates and will be on the Loaded Greatest Hits Tour this summer with Bush starting August 16 in Sterling Heights, Michigan and concluding on September 15 in Los Angeles at The Greek Theatre. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

TOUR DATES:

Loaded Greatest Hits Tour with Bush

8/13 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge*

8/14 – Cleveland, OH @ The Cambridge Room*

8/16 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/17 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

8/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

8/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

8/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

8/24 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

8/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

8/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

8/30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/1 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

09/4 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

09/5 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

09/7 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino

09/8 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

9/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

9/13 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

9/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

*headlining shows

Photo Credit: Jason Denton

Comments