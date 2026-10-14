BLEACHERS Release 'Blood Brothers' Ahead of EU/UK Tour in November
The band led by Jack Antonoff will take their live show to Italy, Germany, the UK and beyond.
Bleachers have released the new single 'Blood Brothers,' now available to stream and purchase.
The track release follows a huge year for Bleachers that saw the release of their fifth studio album everyone for ten minutes, via Dirty Hit. The band played a sold out show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, five sold out shows at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, were joined on stage by Bruce Springsteen at Shadow of The City Festival and most recently, two massive weekends at Austin City Limits. Next month will see the band take their live show overseas for shows in Italy, Germany, the UK and more.
everyone for ten minutes is built on a lifetime of devotion to bands for the six members and, ultimately, finds each one at their creative peak. The album touches on marriage, generational divides, grief, and what Jack calls this 'monumentally bizarre moment in culture' that we're currently experiencing, set to music that leaps from harmony-laden folk rock to shimmering pop-soul to sax-assisted examples of the New Jersey sound that Bleachers have become synonymous with. This is a band that is just as happy in a small club as they are in an arena, or in a van instead of a bus and they're romanticizing the grind of the early days.
Described by The New York Times as 'anthemic' and 'life-affirming', Bleachers are fronted by fourteen-time Grammy Award-winning artist Jack Antonoff. Releasing their debut album Strange Desire in 2014, the band have built a huge, passionate following across four studio albums, renowned for their impressive live show and infectious camaraderie. This year, Bleachers released their album everyone for ten minutes. Paste Magazine called it 'the most honest thing he's ever done.'
Bleachers Forever Tour is currently on a global 50+ show run spanning across North America and Europe, including a sold out Madison Square Garden show this June - their largest headline show to date.
Bleachers On Tour
Thu, November 05 - Alcatraz - Milan, IT
Sat, November 07 - Tonhalle - Munich, DE
Mon, November 09 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, DE
Tue, November 10 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, DE
Thu, November 12 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, NO
Fri, November 13 - Annexet - Stockholm, SE
Sun, November 15 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, DE
Tue, November 17 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL
Wed, November 18 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL
Fri, November 20 - Cirque Royal - Brussels, BE
Sat, November 21 - Salle Pleyel - Paris, FR
Tue, November 24 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK
Wed, November 25 - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK
Thu, November 26 - O2 Academy - Leeds, UK
Sat, November 28 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK
Mon, November 30 - 3Olympia - Dublin, IE
Wed, December 02 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK
Thu, December 03 - Eventim Apollo - London, UK
Photo Credit: Alex Lockett | Download Hi-Res
Photo Credit: Alex Lockett | Download Hi-Res
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