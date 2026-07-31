Cassandra Coleman Releases New Single JOAN OF ARC

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Cassandra Coleman has released a new single titled JOAN OF ARC through Warner Records.

Emerging singer/songwriter Cassandra Coleman has released her new single 'Joan of Arc,' available everywhere today through Warner Records. The new track arrives in the midst of a breakout summer for Coleman, who has quickly established herself as one of indie-pop's most compelling new voices, hailed for her 'immense talent' (Paste) and 'an artist who refuses to be defined by any one thing' (Rolling Stone). With an ethereal opening that builds towards an epic conclusion, 'Joan of Arc' flips the traditional heroic narrative with a perspective on the person left on the sidelines, forced to become a bystander and occupy the quiet, empty spaces in the wake of ambition and desire.

''Joan of Arc' is the story of the one who stays behind — the one whose love is not enough to keep the person they love from going off on whatever grand adventure they must face alone,' stated Coleman. 'It's a story of grief and sadness at losing someone to a cause greater than yourself.'

'Joan of Arc' follows Coleman's previous single 'Maggie,' a wistful reflection on friendships lost by time and change. Upon its release, she performed a stunning rendition of the song for her television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She also recently released the 'ethereal…haunting' (Melodic Magazine) 'Dying Star' this spring, which finds Coleman with eyes on the horizon as she envisions a prescient visit with her future self.

After closing out a European run of tour dates earlier this month, including a performance in front of her biggest audience to date at London's Hyde Park opening for Mumford & Sons as well as select dates with Angus & Julia Stone, Coleman will perform this fall at Oceans Calling Festival in September followed by Austin City Limits in October.

Coleman made her auspicious debut last year with 'Coming of Age,' which was produced by Jack Antonoff and recorded with all the members of Bleachers at the legendary Electric Lady Studios in New York City. The gorgeous, soul-searching epic prompted Rolling Stone to call it 'a song that both mesmerizes and energizes' and 'proves that folk pop can be thrilling.'

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