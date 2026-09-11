BLEACHERS Release 'Caught Myself Believing' for PRACTICAL MAGIC 2

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Bleachers have released new song 'Caught Myself Believing,' which is featured on the Practical Magic 2 soundtrack, out now through WaterTower Music alongside the Warner Bros. Pictures film. The release comes amidst five sold out shows at The Troubadour in West Hollywood and following a surprise performance with Bruce Springsteen at the band's own Shadow of the City festival in Asbury Park, NJ.

Frontman Jack Antonoff spoke on the new track, saying 'It was an absolute joy to get together as a band and make a song for this soundtrack. Practical Magic is such a beloved story. I'm so glad the world gets a part two, and that Bleachers gets to play a small part in it.'

Earlier this year, Bleachers released their fifth studio album, everyone for ten minutes, via Dirty Hit. To mark the occasion, Bleachers released a live concert video, filmed at their release week show at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park. The release of the live concert film coincided with the start of the Bleachers Forever tour.

Bleachers' new album everyone for ten minutes is built on a lifetime of devotion to bands for the six members and, ultimately, finds each one at their creative peak. The album touches on marriage, generational divides, grief, and what Jack calls this 'monumentally bizarre moment in culture' that we're currently experiencing, set to music that leaps from harmony-laden folk rock to shimmering pop-soul to sax-assisted examples of the New Jersey sound that Bleachers have become synonymous with. This is a band that is just as happy in a small club as they are in an arena, or in a van instead of a bus and they're romanticizing the grind of the early days.

Described by The New York Times as 'anthemic' and 'life-affirming,' Bleachers are fronted by fourteen-time Grammy Award-winning artist Jack Antonoff. Releasing their debut album Strange Desire in 2014, the band have built a huge, passionate following across four studio albums, renowned for their impressive live show and infectious camaraderie. This year, Bleachers released their album everyone for ten minutes.

The Bleachers Forever Tour is currently on a global 50+ show run spanning across North America and Europe, including a sold out Madison Square Garden show this June — their largest headline show to date.

Bleachers on Tour

Fri, September 11 - The Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA

Sat, September 12 - The Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA

Mon, September 14 - The Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA

Tue, September 15 - The Troubador - Los Angeles, CA

Thu, September 17 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

Sat, September 19 - Dune Peninsula - Tacoma, WA

Sun, September 20 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR

Wed, September 23 - Red Rocks Amphitheater - Denver, CO

Fri, September 25 - Vibrant Music Hall - Waukee, IA

Sat, September 26 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN

Sun, September 27 - Landmark Credit Union Live - Milwaukee, WI

Tue, September 29 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheater - Sterling Heights, MI

Wed, September 30 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

Sat, October 03 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX

Mon, October 05 - Coca Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA

Tue, October 06 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

Thu, October 08 - The Truth - Nashville, TN

Sat, October 10 - Austin City Limits - Austin, TX

Thu, November 05 - Alcatraz - Milan, IT

Sat, November 07 - Tonhalle - Munich, DE

Mon, November 09 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, DE

Tue, November 10 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, DE

Thu, November 12 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, NO

Fri, November 13 - Annexet - Stockholm, SE

Sun, November 15 - Sporthalle - Hamburg, DE

Tue, November 17 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL

Wed, November 18 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL

Fri, November 20 - Cirque Royal - Brussels, BE

Sat, November 21 - Salle Pleyel - Paris, FR

Tue, November 24 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

Wed, November 25 - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK

Thu, November 26 - O2 Academy - Leeds, UK

Sat, November 28 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

Mon, November 30 - 3Olympia - Dublin, IE

Wed, December 02 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK

Thu, December 03 - Eventim Apollo - London, UK

Photo Credit: Alex Lockett | Download Hi-Res



Photo Credit: Alex Lockett | Download Hi-Res

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