THIS IS LORELEI to Expand World Tour with Bleachers, @, Colin Miller

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This Is Lorelei has released 'The Kid With the Crown,' the final single from Nate Amos's anticipated forthcoming album, The Singer in My Band, out September 11th via Matador Records. The sprightly track arrives with a video directed by Spencer Kelly that follows a group of kids as they root for their favorite demolition derby racer, The Kid With the Crown.

''The Kid With the Crown' is the opposite of 'Oh No Now My' in that it was plucked and preserved at an early age. The album needed an untied shoelace and this is what I came up with,' Nate Amos says of the track.

Additionally, This Is Lorelei is expanding his global tour in support of The Singer In My Band with newly announced 2027 EU dates. The tour includes dates with Bleachers, @, Colin Miller, Dark Tea and Liam Parsons.

The last few years have been transformative for Nate Amos. Between delivering breakout records both as a solo artist — under his This Is Lorelei moniker — and with his band Water From Your Eyes, sold out shows across multiple continents, to seeing some of today's most influential artists cover his songs, the ascending songwriter has found his stride.

The Singer in My Band takes the building blocks of the Great American Songbook and twists those elemental pieces into new shapes, at once both strangely familiar and endearingly offbeat in Amos' signature style. Written while touring the globe in support of releases from both his bands, The Singer in My Band arrives as the first true 'road record' in Amos' discography.

'The ideas incubated while daydreaming in the car without access to any instruments,' he recalls, 'so instead of being home and writing on the guitar or a computer, they developed slowly and subconsciously, existing as a sort of intangible thing while looking out the van window.'

There's Billy, Joey, Genevieve, Sarah, and the ever-present Buddy, an Altman-esque ensemble cast that populate the album's stories, scattered through distinctly American scenes and landmarks. As narrators go, they aren't terribly reliable. They traffic in wild stories and chaotic experiences that are at once oddly specific and just a bit blurry, mirroring Amos' experience of these last several years.

'It's funny, I sent my dad the album after I finished it, and he said it was kind of an 'on the road beatnik' album and that reframed it for me,' says Amos. 'It really is like a collection of chaotic experiences that you have while travelling. They're also very much little works of fiction with elements of truth to them.'

2024's Box for Buddy, Box for Star was Amos' first attempt at an intentionally written full-length solo album, tackling newfound sobriety through a roving tongue-in-cheek take on musical personas, all strained through Amos' genre-agnostic lens. It was a critical and word-of-mouth success, spawning a deluxe version with covers and collaborations including MJ Lenderman, Hayley Williams, Jeff Tweedy, Cameron Winter and many more.

The Singer in My Band came together in the same apartment Amos has produced much of his music, with final touches made at his parents' house in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Amos engineered, produced, and performed everything on Singer, save for a blistering banjo lead on the title track courtesy of his father, bluegrass musician Bob Amos, and the occasional vocals from his sister Sarah Amos and partner Al Nardo.

'They're three people who had a fundamental impact on what this album was to begin with, and the ways they could contribute were things that I had in mind as I was writing the songs,' he explains.

There's an economy of style to Singer that's distinct in the Lorelei catalog, harkening back to Amos' earliest experiences with songwriting and a lifelong reverence for bluegrass music. 'It's the most fundamental form of music to me,' he says, but is quick to note any influence is more as a set of principles than a sound. 'There's a simplicity to bluegrass, where there are very particular rules and a very particular box - songs have to stand up by themselves in terms of melody, lyrics and chord progression.'

Tracklist

1. I Will Eat My Heart in the Morning Light

2. Oh No Now My

3. Billy Came Back

4. Watching Heaven Fall

5. Sailing (Your Baby's Down)

6. The Singer in My Band

7. Nitro

8. Hey Sarah Is It Gonna Rain Forever

9. The Kid With the Crown

10. And I Haven't Seen My Love in Quite a While

11. Don't You Cry in Lonesomeness

Tour Dates

09/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

09/20 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/22 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups - SOLD OUT

09/23 - Indianapolis, IN @ Turntable

09/25 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall *

09/26 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

09/27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live *

09/29 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

09/30 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

10/02 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater *

10/03 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues - Bronze Peacock

10/05 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

10/06 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

10/08 - Nashville, TN @ The Truth *

10/10 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas ^ - SOLD OUT

10/11 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

10/13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^

10/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre ^ - SOLD OUT

10/16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent ^ - SOLD OUT

10/17 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint ^ - SOLD OUT

10/19 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater ^ - SOLD OUT

10/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre ^ - SOLD OUT

10/21 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^ - SOLD OUT

10/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge ^

10/24 - Denver, CO @ Summit ^

10/27 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ~ - SOLD OUT

10/28 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's ~

10/30 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall ~

10/31 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB ~ - SOLD OUT

11/02 - Boston, MA @ Royale ~

11/04 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis ~ - SOLD OUT

11/05 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ~ - SOLD OUT

11/06 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall ~ - SOLD OUT

11/12 - New York, NY @ Warsaw - SOLD OUT

11/17 - Bristol, UK @ Electric Bristol #

11/18 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club # - SOLD OUT

11/19 - Glasgow, UK @ The Art School # - SOLD OUT

11/21 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Workman's Club # - SOLD OUT

11/22 - Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall # - SOLD OUT

11/24 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms #

11/25 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk #

11/26 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton #

11/28-11/29 - Argentina @ Primavera Sound Buenos Aires

12/05-12/06 - Brasília, Brazil @ Primavera Sound Sao Paulo

02/24 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso THT +

02/26 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique +

02/27 - Cologne, DE @ Club Volta +

03/01 - Hamburg, DE @ Betty +

03/02 - Copenhagen, DK @ Lille VEGA +

03/04 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater +

03/06 - Munich, DE @ Strom +

03/07 - Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn +

03/08 - Milan, IT @ Arci Bellezza +

03/10 - Barcelona, ES @ La Nau +

03/12 - Madrid, ES @ SON Estrella Galicia +

03/14 - Lisbon, PT @ Casa do Capitão +

03/16 - San Sebastian, ES @ Dabadaba +

03/18 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey +

03/19 - Rennes, FR @ Les Ateliers du Vent +

03/20 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain +

06/23 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

* w/ Bleachers

^ w/ Colin Miller

~ w/ @ ('At')

# w/ Dark Tea

+ w/ Liam Parsons

Photo Credit: Eve Alpert | Download Hi-Res



Photo Credit: Eve Alpert | Download Hi-Res

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