BLACKSTARKIDS Release Album 'Whatever, Man'

BLACKSTARKIDS - Ty, Deoindre and The Babe Gabe - have released their album Whatever, Man via Dirty Hit. Walking through a winding maze of surprise and discovery and embracing BLACKSTARKIDS' own nostalgia for their upbringing in the 2000s, the of genre-crossing stoner-pop influenced album is a call to arms for BLACKSTARKIDS and features previously released singles "BRITNEY BITCH," "FRANKIE MUNIZ," and latest single "ACTING NORMAL" alongside their newly released track "FRIENDSHIP" which features personal messages from fellow Dirty Hit signees Matt Healy of The 1975, beabadoobee, and more.

Whatever, Man takes us deeper down the Kansas City outfit's pop culture path influenced by the sounds of artists like Toro Y Moi, N*E*R*D*, Smashing Pumpkins, and Weezer, to Outkast, Odd Future, and A Tribe Called Quest - which saw their debut album, Let's Play Sports embrace '80s pastiche, while its follow up, SURF, leaned on '90s grunge.

Riding a wave of lackadaisical rap positioned over videogame-like synths and slacker drum patterns, "ACTING NORMAL" uses a rapid-fire style canter to romanticize aspirations of living a rockstar life and escaping the suffocating walls of a classroom or nine to five job - a nod back to their post-high school days in Kansas City, pretending to be considering their career options or future education, when deep down they knew they only wanted to make music. First single "BRITNEY BITCH" features The Babe Gabe singing about her aspirations growing up wanting to be a pop star like Gwen Stefani or Fergie. The TV-referencing second single "FRANKIE MUNIZ," which got the attention of the actor himself who praised the single on Twitter, blends a chugging drumbeat with Deoindre's guitar-based jams, meeting trade-off verses between The Babe Gabe and Ty, as they rap about teenage heartbreak, and the hopelessness of not being able to get an ex off your mind.

BLACKSTARKIDS' shimmering Gen-Z anthems have prompted international praise from Rolling Stone France, The Line Of Best Fit and DIY in the U.K., Coup De Main in Australia, MTV, UPROXX, Alternative Press and Ones To Watch in the United States, and the support of Venezuelan DJ and producer, Arca. Their blissful DIY sound, which blends garage rock with synth-punk and hip-hop ushers in a new wave of indie. By seamlessly creating an intersection of topical and timely nostalgia and currently relevant pop culture references that highlight both their depth as musicians and witty personalities, BLACKSTARKIDS have been called a "90's baby literacy test" by Earmilk.

Dive deeper into BLACKSTARKIDS unique musical mindset by listening to "SOUNDS LIKE FUN," "TOO DEPRESSED 4 SEX" and "LOVE, STARGIRL."

Photo Credit: Jack Kelly

