BINNY Releases New Music Video 'Retrograde'

BINNY has released the video for his song "Retrograde." The track details yearning to be with someone you shouldn't and trying to fight the lure and temptations. Highlighting impressive falsetto vocals, smooth, seductive lo-fi beats and silky R&B melodies, illustrating heart and emotion.

Watch below!

BINNY is the moniker of Maryland born and bred musician Brian Lim. BINNY derives from the Vietnamese name, Trị Bình, which means peace. Having sung before he could even talk, BINNY's musicality runs deep in his veins. Growing up in a family of musicians, the artist learnt piano from the early age of six, before self-teaching the guitar and eventually onto songwriting.

Having worked with numerous artists and producers, BINNY soon decided to go it alone, enabling his music to follow it's true path and ultimately shine with authenticity. BINNY seeks inspiration from a multitude of artists including Drake, Lolo Zouai, Celine Dion, Kim Petras, and Ariana Grande, pulling elements of the soulful, R&B greats and powerhouse vocalists.

Leading single "Retrograde" details yearning to be with someone you shouldn't and trying to fight the lure and temptations. BINNY confides, "I've definitely experienced being infatuated with someone that may not be the best influence on me, but I'd risk it all to put them first. It's inspired by the unexplainable reasons one may continue a relationship that's toxic." The songwriter is also keen on astrology, taking notes of behaviors people have when Mercury is in retrograde, which plays a big part in the narrative. Sonically "Retrograde" highlights impressive falsetto vocals, smooth, seductive lo-fi beats and silky R&B melodies, illustrating heart and emotion.

Admitting how both listening and writing music is equally therapeutic, BINNY hopes that by conveying his true emotions and thoughts may act as a form of medication for audiences. He also strives to represent Asian American's in pop culture and mainstream music, something that he feels lacks enough recognition. He shares, "I hope to be a part of that change and be inspiration for other Asian Americans who want to pursue music."

BINNY is also a fashion enthusiast, using style to express himself. The singer shares, "It's also important for me that my music is translated visually in what I'm wearing." Aside from songwriting, BINNY also grew up doing theater in school and took part in numerous productions. In college, he was a part of an award-winning a capella group that got to compete in the International Championships of Collegiate A Capella (ICCA) on Broadway.

Related Articles View More Music Stories