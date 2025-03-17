BEONIX Festival Returns to Cyprus with Armin Van Buuren, Boris Brejcha, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The highly anticipated BEONIX Festival is set to return to Cyprus September 19-21, bringing a world-class lineup of electronic music talent to the island. Taking place at ETKO in Limassol, BEONIX continues to solidify its reputation as a must-attend event for electronic music lovers.

Despite being a relatively young festival – now entering its fourth edition – BEONIX has already made waves in the electronic music industry. Following a first sold-out last year, organizers are raising the bar once again, curating an unforgettable experience with an even bigger and more powerful lineup.

Leading this year’s lineup as Main Stage headliners are three powerhouses of the electronic music scene: Armin van Buuren, Boris Brejcha, and Adriatique, each bringing their distinct sound and electrifying energy to the festival.

Joining them across four dynamic stages, a stellar selection of internationally acclaimed artists and rising talents will shape an unforgettable weekend of music. Among them are Anfisa Letyago, Avision, Carlo Lio, David Moreno, Dubfire, James Zabiela, Kevin Saunderson, LNTX, Roger Sanchez, Saraga, Spartaque, Tania Vulcano, Xavi Emparan, and Yulia Niko, alongside exciting new additions such as ANII b2b OLYMPE, As Ide, BADBOX, Henri Bergmann b2b Kadosh, Lehar, and The Element.

This year’s festival will feature four immersive stages – Main Stage, Hangar Stage, Organic Stage, and Garden Stage – each offering a unique atmosphere and carefully curated sounds. Whether you're into deep, melodic journeys, hard-hitting techno, or groovy house beats, BEONIX has something for everyone.

With more names yet to be announced, BEONIX Festival 2025 is shaping up to be a must-attend event for electronic music lovers, delivering an unparalleled atmosphere and cutting-edge sounds in the heart of the Mediterranean.

With last year’s event selling out, demand for VIP & General Admission tickets is expected to be high. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit here.

