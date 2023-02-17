BEACH WEATHER Share New Single 'Hard Feelings' Ahead of Debut Album

Breakthrough alternative trio Beach Weather, return today with their newest single, "Hard Feelings," a taste of what's still to come from their forthcoming debut Pineapple Sunrise out on March 3rd. The sunny jam embodies the universal feeling of falling hard for someone - with its upbeat melody and driving rhythm it's an instant feel-good anthem.

Shares the band, "This is probably the most playful track on the album. That feeling when you forget about that someone and somehow they appear out of nowhere and you're infatuated."

"Hard Feelings" follows the band's latest single "Homebody," and additional tracks "Trouble With This Bed," and "Unlovable." They recently made their late night debut with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where they performed their breakout hit "Sex, Drugs, Etc."

The band continues to breakthrough in every arena of the alternative space with the hit single, which has tallied north of 400M+ streams and shows no signs of slowing down (12 million streams weekly). The track is still Top 10 Alt ( #1 most played at KROQ and 98.7) since reaching #1 this past October. Last month, Beach Weather also shared a gorgeous, reimagined version of "Sex, Drugs, Etc. (Stripped Down)."

With various musical experiences under their respective belts, Beach Weather initially formed back in 2015. The friendship between Nick and Sean even dated back at least a decade prior. As the story goes, they served up a series of EPs-Chit Chat, What A Drag, and Basement Sessions-and logged quite a few miles on the road, building an audience one show at a time.

Since then, life has happened. Nick built a career in graphic design, got married, and became a dad (twice). Sean furthered his career in music production and songwriting. Reeve survived a tornado and got engaged but also stayed in the industry - touring and writing for Nashville artists, and editing for a video production company. The guys kept in touch. Nick remembers, "The conversations keep circling back to a mutual desire to make music together again. It turned into, 'if you guys were down, I'd be down.'"

While living in three separate states, the band remotely started sharing voice memos, titles, and ideas that eventually evolved into Pineapple Sunrise. Around the same time, "Sex, Drugs, Etc." organically caught fire. A sync on Spanish-language NETFLIX drama Control Z stirred up initial buzz. On social media, TikTok users implemented the song in a myriad of ways, touching every facet of culture from Stranger Things to K-pop.

"We never thought 'Sex, Drugs, Etc.' would be the song people gravitate to," he admits. "I can relate to the meaning of it personally. It's about having anxiety. I don't really go out. I'm not a big party guy. I'm the opposite; I'm a homebody. It's amazing to see a lot of listeners identify with it."

They'll undoubtedly identify with what the band has in store on Pineapple Sunrise as well. The single "Unlovable" begins with a laidback verse punctuated by claps. It culminates on a chantable chorus awash in fuzzy distortion as Nick pleads, "Oh no, oh my God, how'd I get so damn unlovable?"

"In a way, it's a self-deprecating anthem," he observes. "You feel crazy, you're trying to figure out your own brain, and you're locked out of your own head. You ask, 'Why am I unlovable?' It's a relatable idea though. Musically, there's a lot of energy to it. It's one of the heavier rock tracks, but it's still Beach Weather."

"When you listen to us, I hope you feel like you discovered something new and fresh," he concludes. "All of our songs are different from one another. We want you to play our music on a long drive through the desert or at the beach relaxing at night. We've all experienced so much in and out of music. Now, we found our comfort zone with Beach Weather, and we're just kind of loving it."

Stay tuned for more from Beach Weather & upcoming shows. Listen to the new single here:

BEACH WEATHER U.S TOUR DATES:

May 5 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival 2023

May 19 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Festival 2023

May 26 - Napa, CA - Bottlerock Festival 2023

May 27th and 28th - Atlantic City, NJ - Adjacent Festival 2023

June 17th and 18th - WonderRoad - WonderRoad 2023

Supporting lovelytheband On Tour

June 6 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory

June 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

June 9 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

June 10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

June 12 - Seattle, WA- The Showbox

June 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

June 15 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

June 18 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

June 20 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

June 21 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

June 23 - Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club

June 24 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

June 27 - Harrisburg, PA -Harrisburg University at XL Live

June 28 - NYC, NY - Webster Hall