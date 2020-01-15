BANOFFEE Shares New Song & Video for 'Count On You'

Australian rising star Banoffee is back with more music and another captivating video for the song "Count On You." Following the album's previous single "Tennis Fan" ft. Empress Of, "Count On You" is the first look at new music in 2020 ahead of the release of her debut album Look At Us Now Dad, out on Friday, February 21st via Cascine and Dot Dash, and the song is co-produced by Banoffee, Yves Rothman and SOPHIE.

"Loosely themed around the Lindsay [Lohan] version of Parent Trap, this video aims to take some heavy subjects and speak about them in a light hearted yet eerie way," explains Banoffee. "Working out this balance was probably the hardest part, although falling into a frog and slug-infested, manky ass pond rivals it for first place. There was a lot of sweat, dirt and laughter involved in the making of this clip and it was a thrill to make. My co-director Will McDowell and I had a pretty ambitious vision for the budget we had, and the lead up was just as hectic as our one shoot day. Training for the fencing scenes and practicing fencing-inspired choreography was so much fun, and like all my videos, I was so happy to be showcasing friends and their skills through my work."

Today Banoffee also announces U.S. tour dates, including shows in New York City, Los Angeles and performances at SXSW. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

Tour Dates

3/16-21/20 - Austin TX @ SXSW

3/26/20 - New York, NY @ The Dance

4/2/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

4/3/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Look At Us Now Dad is Banoffee's debut album, and it is an uplifting, hopeful journey that celebrates survival in the face of abuse and adversity. Featuring collaborations with SOPHIE, Empress Of, Cupcakke, Umru, and co-produced by Banoffee and Yves Rothman, it is an exciting musical hybrid of experimental club sounds and earworm pop. "Each song uses human experience to talk about more complex concepts of addiction, obsession, heartbreak, and resurrection," says Banoffee. "Not to dwell in sadness, but to join hands."

The album was written in the two years after the artist moved to Los Angeles from Melbourne in 2017, seeking a fresh start. Meticulously retracing her steps, Banoffee examined her life with a fine-toothed comb in order to reclaim her narrative and the struggles she'd once sung about in earlier releases. Look At Us Now Dad thus tells a story of survival-of abuse, sadness, and loss-and is a testament to the possibilities of rebirth. As Banoffee puts it: "Each track is about a struggle and achievement that anyone could experience, the ones that seem so trivial. We're all survivors for one reason or another."

Born in Melbourne and currently living in Los Angeles, Banoffee has cemented herself as a singer, songwriter and producer with a musically transgressive and deeply vulnerable approach to music. She has toured with Taylor Swift on a worldwide stadium tour as part of Charli XCX's troupe and represents the new wave of mutant pop bubbling up from today's queer club underground. She has been described as one of pop music's "recent great forward thinkers" (FACT) and is known for infectious melodies that belie more unsettling, experimental textures and beats.

Watch the new music video here:





