Aya Nakamura Unveils Video for 'Plus Jamais'

Multi-Platinum, Malian-born French artist Aya Nakamura unveils the video for "Plus Jamais" ("Never Again") today via Rec. 118/Warner Music; watch/share below. The track, featuring British rap star Stormzy, leads off Aya's record-breaking new album AYA, which had the biggest album streaming debut for a female artist in France, ever; check it out HERE. The record also includes appearances by London rapper Ms Banks and rising French-Malagasy artist OBOY. Pitchfork praised the album, saying: "Aya is the sound of a young woman and mother who has found the love she deserves and is embracing it unreservedly."

"I was so honored Stormzy said 'yes' immediately. I was especially interested in his distinct singing voice. I wanted him to bring that sweetness to the track," says Aya. A soulful and soothing song about closure and solace, "Plus Jamais" is a rare chart-topping, Paris via London bilingual collaboration with two of the most prominent artists of their generation.

Aya unveiled the record's debut single, the platinum hit "Jolie Nana" ("Pretty Girl"), this past summer and on October 9, she shared the second cut from the album-the Afropop anthem "Doudou," teaming with Parisian hitmakers Le Side and showcasing her Afro and Naija influences. The Guardian praised it as a "French Afropop banger." Refinery29 called standout track " Tchop ," "peak club music."

Aya's last album, 2018's NAKAMURA, has surpassed one million album sales worldwide and 3.5 billion streams globally, bridging Europe, Africa and Latin America. The record earned Aya ten certified singles, propelled by the French #1 hit "Djadja," which was celebrated with remixes in German (with Loredana), English (with Afro B.) and recently Spanish with Colombian superstar Maluma. "Pookie" also prompted a multi-platinum hit version in Italy with rap star Capo Plaza.

At only 25 years old, Aya Nakamura has already claimed her role as one of the most important figures in contemporary French music. Born Aya Danioko in Bamako, Mali in 1995, she later took the stage name Nakamura after the character Hiro Nakamura from NBC's popular series Heroes. She developed her unique style of lyrics that blends the use of Parisian argot, Arabic and Bambara, the Malian language of her parents, as well as bringing a fresh take on Afrobeat, Pop, R&B and the Caribbean dance sounds of Zouk.

Named "One of the most important acts in Europe now, musically and socially" by The New York Times, Aya is now the most streamed Francophone singer worldwide. Having just crossed the 2 billion views mark on her YouTube channel and an all-time high of over 18 million Spotify monthly listeners this October, she was noticeably named among the Forbes "30 Under 30" last year and earned a BET Awards "Best International Act" nomination in 2019.