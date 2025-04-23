Avatar to Embark on 2026 Headline Tour of UK & Europe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



AVATAR is soon to unleash an extravaganza across the frozen wastes of northern Europe, its central plains, and its southern shores, travelling through the United Kingdom as it sets fire to hearts and minds in 2026.

The journey commences this summer when the band embarks on a sixteen-date run with heroes of metal, Iron Maiden, bringing their dark carnival to arenas and stadiums across the continent. And then they unfurl their brand new vision in Mexico City with their own enormous headline show ‘Noche De Brujas’ to thousands of fans on Halloween, ahead of Mexico’s famed Dia de los Muertos.

This will be the first taste of AVATAR’s stunning new live production ahead of an impending world tour, that will see Johannes Eckerström lead his troupe of musical warriors, John Alfredsson, Jonas Jarlsby, Henrik Sandelin, and Tim Öhrström, around the globe. Featuring songs old and new from across the band’s career, this will be AVATAR as you have never seen them before, playing some of the biggest shows of their 25 year career – including a landmark show on Valentine’s Night at one of London’s newest venues, The Exhibition, situated in a Grade II listed building in White City.

AVATAR across EUROPE 2026

FEBRUARY

THU 05 - STOCKHOLM, SE - FALLAN

SAT 07- HELSINKI, FI - KULTTURILATO

MON 09 - OSLO, NO - SENTRUM SCENE

TUE 10 - COPENHAGEN - DK - VEGA

WED 11 - OSNABRUECK, DE - DIE BOTSCHAFT

THU 12 - BRUSSELS, BE - A.B.

SAT 14 - LONDON, UK - EXHIBITION

SUN 15 - MANCHESTER, UK - ACADEMY

MON 16 - GLASGOW, UK - BARROWLAND

TUE 17 - NOTTINGHAM, UK - ROCK CITY

WED 18 - BRISTOL, UK - O2 ACADEMY

FRI 20 - AMSTERDAM, NL - AFAS LIVE

SAT 21 - ESCH-SUR-ALZETTE, LU - ROCKHAL

SUN 22 - ZURICH, CH - KOMPLEX

TUE 24 - BARCELONA, ES - RAZZMATAZZ

WED 25 - MADRID, ES - LA RIVIERA

FRI 27 - LISBON, PT - LAV

SAT 28 - BILBAO, ES - SANTANA 27

MARCH

MON 02 - LYON, FR – LE CUBE

TUE 03- MILAN, IT - ALCATRAZ

WED 04 - VIENNA, AT - GASOMETER

THU 05 - MUNICH, DE - TONHALLE

FRI 06 - COLOGNE, DE - E-WERK

SAT 07 - PARIS, FR - LE ZENITH

MON 09 - WIESBADEN, DE - SCHLACHTHOF

TUE 10 - ZLIN, CZ - SPORTS HALL DATART

WED 11 - WARSAW, PL - STODOLA

THU 12 - BERLIN, DE - COLUMBIAHALLE

FRI 13 - HAMBURG, DE – DOCKS

AVATAR supporting Iron Maiden, Europe 2025

JULY

THU 3 - BELFORT, FR – Eurockéennes

SAT 5 - MADRID, ES - Cívitas Metropolitano

SUN 6 - LISBON, PR - MEO Arena

WEDS 9 - ZURICH, SZ - Hallenstadion

FRI 11 - GELSENKIRCHEN, DE - Veltins Arena

SUN 13 - PADOVA, IT - Studio Euganeo

TUES 15 - BREMEN, DE - Bürgerweide

THURS 17 - VIENNA, AT - Ernst Happel Stadium

SAT 19 - PARIS, FR - Paris La Défense Arena

SUN 20 PARIS, FR - Paris La Défense Arena

WEDS 23 - ARNHEM, NL - GelreDome

FRI 25 - FRANKFURT, DE - Deutsche Bank Park

SAT 26 - FRANKFURT, DE - Cannstatter Wasen

TUES 29 - BERLIN, DE - Waldbühne Berlin

WEDS 30 - BERLIN, DE - Waldbühne Berlin

AUGUST

SAT 2 - WARSAW, PL - PGE Narodowy

SAT 9 - KORTRIJK, BE - Alcatraz Festival *

Photo credit: Johan Càrlen

Comments