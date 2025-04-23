Avatar to Embark on 2026 Headline Tour of UK & Europe

The tour will commence this summer when the band embarks on a sixteen-date run with Iron Maiden.
AVATAR is soon to unleash an extravaganza across the frozen wastes of northern Europe, its central plains, and its southern shores, travelling through the United Kingdom as it sets fire to hearts and minds in 2026.
The journey commences this summer when the band embarks on a sixteen-date run with heroes of metal, Iron Maiden, bringing their dark carnival to arenas and stadiums across the continent. And then they unfurl their brand new vision in Mexico City with their own enormous headline show ‘Noche De Brujas’ to thousands of fans on Halloween, ahead of Mexico’s famed Dia de los Muertos.
This will be the first taste of AVATAR’s stunning new live production ahead of an impending world tour, that will see Johannes Eckerström lead his troupe of musical warriors, John Alfredsson, Jonas Jarlsby, Henrik Sandelin, and Tim Öhrström, around the globe. Featuring songs old and new from across the band’s career, this will be AVATAR as you have never seen them before, playing some of the biggest shows of their 25 year career – including a landmark show on Valentine’s Night at one of London’s newest venues, The Exhibition, situated in a Grade II listed building in White City.
FEBRUARY
THU 05 - STOCKHOLM, SE - FALLAN
SAT 07- HELSINKI, FI - KULTTURILATO
MON 09 - OSLO, NO - SENTRUM SCENE
TUE 10 - COPENHAGEN - DK - VEGA
WED 11 - OSNABRUECK, DE - DIE BOTSCHAFT
THU 12 - BRUSSELS, BE - A.B.
SAT 14 - LONDON, UK - EXHIBITION
SUN 15 - MANCHESTER, UK - ACADEMY
MON 16 - GLASGOW, UK - BARROWLAND
TUE 17 - NOTTINGHAM, UK - ROCK CITY
WED 18 - BRISTOL, UK - O2 ACADEMY
FRI 20 - AMSTERDAM, NL - AFAS LIVE
SAT 21 - ESCH-SUR-ALZETTE, LU - ROCKHAL
SUN 22 - ZURICH, CH - KOMPLEX
TUE 24 - BARCELONA, ES - RAZZMATAZZ
WED 25 - MADRID, ES - LA RIVIERA
FRI 27 - LISBON, PT - LAV
SAT 28 - BILBAO, ES - SANTANA 27
MARCH
MON 02 - LYON, FR – LE CUBE
TUE 03- MILAN, IT - ALCATRAZ
WED 04 - VIENNA, AT - GASOMETER
THU 05 - MUNICH, DE - TONHALLE
FRI 06 - COLOGNE, DE - E-WERK
SAT 07 - PARIS, FR - LE ZENITH
MON 09 - WIESBADEN, DE - SCHLACHTHOF
TUE 10 - ZLIN, CZ - SPORTS HALL DATART
WED 11 - WARSAW, PL - STODOLA
THU 12 - BERLIN, DE - COLUMBIAHALLE
FRI 13 - HAMBURG, DE – DOCKS
JULY
THU 3 - BELFORT, FR – Eurockéennes
SAT 5 - MADRID, ES - Cívitas Metropolitano
SUN 6 - LISBON, PR - MEO Arena
WEDS 9 - ZURICH, SZ - Hallenstadion
FRI 11 - GELSENKIRCHEN, DE - Veltins Arena
SUN 13 - PADOVA, IT - Studio Euganeo
TUES 15 - BREMEN, DE - Bürgerweide
THURS 17 - VIENNA, AT - Ernst Happel Stadium
SAT 19 - PARIS, FR - Paris La Défense Arena
SUN 20 PARIS, FR - Paris La Défense Arena
WEDS 23 - ARNHEM, NL - GelreDome
FRI 25 - FRANKFURT, DE - Deutsche Bank Park
SAT 26 - FRANKFURT, DE - Cannstatter Wasen
TUES 29 - BERLIN, DE - Waldbühne Berlin
WEDS 30 - BERLIN, DE - Waldbühne Berlin
AUGUST
SAT 2 - WARSAW, PL - PGE Narodowy
SAT 9 - KORTRIJK, BE - Alcatraz Festival *
Photo credit: Johan Càrlen
Videos