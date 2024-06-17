Authority Zero to Play 30th Anniversary Tour

Tickets for all shows are on sale now.
Long-running Arizona punks Authority Zero are hitting the road to celebrate their 30th anniversary. The tour is currently making its way through Canada and will head to Europe through July 20th, with several festival dates along the way. The US leg kicks off in September, culminating in a performance at Viva Ska Vegas in November alongside Mad Caddies, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Buck-O-Nine, and many others.
Frontman Jason Devore reflects on the band's journey, saying, "MAN do I love this. To the core of my being. All of this. The highs, the lows, and above all, the what’s next, nobody knows. Brass tacks, it has been a radical and emotional $h@! show of awesome for 30 years."
Authority Zero's latest album, 2021's critically acclaimed 'Ollie Ollie Free,' was recorded by Cameron Webb (Sum 41, Pennywise, A Day to Remember, Motörhead, Megadeth) and features guest appearances by Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) and Iagri Shuhei (HEY-SMITH).
Before heading out on tour, Authority Zero was hard at work on new music. Watch for a new EP later this year!
w/ The Corps through June 21
w/ Belvedere, Melonball Sept 11-22
Jun. 17, 2024
Banff, AB
Rose & Crown
Jun. 18, 2024
Calgary, AB
Broken City
Jun. 19, 2024
Nelson, BC
The Royal
Jun. 20, 2024
Kelowna, BC
The Distrikt
Jun. 21, 2024
Vancouver, BC
The Wise
Jun. 27, 2024
Ysselsteyn, Netherlands
Jera On Air
Jun. 28, 2024
Freudenberg, Germany
Green Hell Festival 2024
Jun. 29, 2024
Tábor, Czechia
Mighty Sounds Festival 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Zwiesel, Germany
Jugendcafé
Jul. 1, 2024
Munich, Germany
Backstage Halle
Jul. 3, 2024
Vienna, Austria
Chelsea
Jul. 4, 2024
Zdunska Wola, PL
Miejski Dom Kultury
Jul. 5, 2024
Goniądz, Poland
Rock Na Bagnie 2024 - GONIADZ, Poland
Jul. 6, 2024
Berlin, Germany
Reset Club
Jul. 7, 2024
Lille, Belgium
Sjock Festival 2024
Jul. 9, 2024
Stafford, United Kingdom
Redrum
Jul. 10, 2024
Manchester, United Kingdom
Gullivers
Jul. 11, 2024
London, United Kingdom
New Cross Inn
Jul. 12, 2024
Paris, France
Glazart
Jul. 13, 2024
Wermelskirchen, Germany
AJZ Bahndamm
Jul. 14, 2024
Essen, Germany
Don't Panic Club & Pub
Jul. 16, 2024
Wiesbaden, Germany
Kreativfabrik Wiesbaden E.V.
Jul. 17, 2024
Stuttgart, Germany
Goldmarks
Jul. 18, 2024
Bole, CH
Parabole Festival
Jul. 19, 2024
Sankt Georgen Im Attergau, Austria
St.Georgen Im Attergau
Jul. 20, 2024
Tholey, Germany
Backside Soli-Fest 2024
Sep. 6, 2024
Tulsa, OK
Vanguard
Sep. 7, 2024
St Louis, MO
Blueberry Hill
Sep. 8, 2024
Chicago, IL
Reggie's Music Joint
Sep. 12 - 14, 2024
Sainte-Thérèse, QC
Music 4 Cancer
Sep. 12, 2024
Québec, QC
Envol Et Macadam
Sep. 13, 2024
Saguenay, QC
Le Délüge
Sep. 15, 2024
Ottawa, ON
The 27 Club
Sep. 16, 2024
Kingston, ON
The Broom Factory
Sep. 17, 2024
Toronto, ON
Horseshoe Tavern
Sep. 18, 2024
London, ON
Rum Runners
Sep. 19 - 21, 2024
Timmins, Ontario
Heart Of Gold Fest
Sep. 20, 2024
Hamilton, ON
Vertagogo
Sep. 22, 2024
Barrie, ON
The Rec Room
Sep. 23, 2024
Buffalo, NY
MOHAWK PLACE
Sep. 25, 2024
Indianapolis, IN
Melody Inn
Sep. 26, 2024
Cleveland, OH
Grog Shop
Sep. 27, 2024
Ferndale, MI
The Magic Bag
Sep. 28, 2024
Grand Rapids, MI
The Pyramid Scheme
Sep. 29, 2024
Des Moines, IA
Lefty's Live Music
Nov. 2, 2024
Lake Las Vegas, NV
Viva Ska Las Vegas 2024
