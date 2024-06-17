Authority Zero to Play 30th Anniversary Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Long-running Arizona punks Authority Zero are hitting the road to celebrate their 30th anniversary. The tour is currently making its way through Canada and will head to Europe through July 20th, with several festival dates along the way. The US leg kicks off in September, culminating in a performance at Viva Ska Vegas in November alongside Mad Caddies, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Buck-O-Nine, and many others.

See all dates below. Tickets for all shows are on sale now at HERE.

Frontman Jason Devore reflects on the band's journey, saying, "MAN do I love this. To the core of my being. All of this. The highs, the lows, and above all, the what’s next, nobody knows. Brass tacks, it has been a radical and emotional $h@! show of awesome for 30 years."

Authority Zero's latest album, 2021's critically acclaimed 'Ollie Ollie Free,' was recorded by Cameron Webb (Sum 41, Pennywise, A Day to Remember, Motörhead, Megadeth) and features guest appearances by Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) and Iagri Shuhei (HEY-SMITH).

Watch the video for the album track "Fire Off Another" HERE.

Before heading out on tour, Authority Zero was hard at work on new music. Watch for a new EP later this year!

30 Year Anniversary Shows

w/ The Corps through June 21

w/ Belvedere, Melonball Sept 11-22

Jun. 17, 2024

Banff, AB

Rose & Crown

Jun. 18, 2024

Calgary, AB

Broken City

Jun. 19, 2024

Nelson, BC

The Royal

Jun. 20, 2024

Kelowna, BC

The Distrikt

Jun. 21, 2024

Vancouver, BC

The Wise

Jun. 27, 2024

Ysselsteyn, Netherlands

Jera On Air

Jun. 28, 2024

Freudenberg, Germany

Green Hell Festival 2024

Jun. 29, 2024

Tábor, Czechia

Mighty Sounds Festival 2024

Jun. 30, 2024

Zwiesel, Germany

Jugendcafé

Jul. 1, 2024

Munich, Germany

Backstage Halle

Jul. 3, 2024

Vienna, Austria

Chelsea

Jul. 4, 2024

Zdunska Wola, PL

Miejski Dom Kultury

Jul. 5, 2024

Goniądz, Poland

Rock Na Bagnie 2024 - GONIADZ, Poland

Jul. 6, 2024

Berlin, Germany

Reset Club

Jul. 7, 2024

Lille, Belgium

Sjock Festival 2024

Jul. 9, 2024

Stafford, United Kingdom

Redrum

Jul. 10, 2024

Manchester, United Kingdom

Gullivers

Jul. 11, 2024

London, United Kingdom

New Cross Inn

Jul. 12, 2024

Paris, France

Glazart

Jul. 13, 2024

Wermelskirchen, Germany

AJZ Bahndamm

Jul. 14, 2024

Essen, Germany

Don't Panic Club & Pub

Jul. 16, 2024

Wiesbaden, Germany

Kreativfabrik Wiesbaden E.V.

Jul. 17, 2024

Stuttgart, Germany

Goldmarks

Jul. 18, 2024

Bole, CH

Parabole Festival

Jul. 19, 2024

Sankt Georgen Im Attergau, Austria

St.Georgen Im Attergau

Jul. 20, 2024

Tholey, Germany

Backside Soli-Fest 2024

Sep. 6, 2024

Tulsa, OK

Vanguard

Sep. 7, 2024

St Louis, MO

Blueberry Hill

Sep. 8, 2024

Chicago, IL

Reggie's Music Joint

Sep. 12 - 14, 2024

Sainte-Thérèse, QC

Music 4 Cancer

Sep. 12, 2024

Québec, QC

Envol Et Macadam

Sep. 13, 2024

Saguenay, QC

Le Délüge

Sep. 15, 2024

Ottawa, ON

The 27 Club

Sep. 16, 2024

Kingston, ON

The Broom Factory

Sep. 17, 2024

Toronto, ON

Horseshoe Tavern

Sep. 18, 2024

London, ON

Rum Runners

Sep. 19 - 21, 2024

Timmins, Ontario

Heart Of Gold Fest

Sep. 20, 2024

Hamilton, ON

Vertagogo

Sep. 22, 2024

Barrie, ON

The Rec Room

Sep. 23, 2024

Buffalo, NY

MOHAWK PLACE

Sep. 25, 2024

Indianapolis, IN

Melody Inn

Sep. 26, 2024

Cleveland, OH

Grog Shop

Sep. 27, 2024

Ferndale, MI

The Magic Bag

Sep. 28, 2024

Grand Rapids, MI

The Pyramid Scheme

Sep. 29, 2024

Des Moines, IA

Lefty's Live Music

Nov. 2, 2024

Lake Las Vegas, NV

Viva Ska Las Vegas 2024

