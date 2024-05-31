Austin Tolliver Shares Sophomore Album 'Bad 4 U'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pop-country singer-songwriter Austin Tolliver has released his new genre-bending album, Bad 4 U, available now for download and stream on all digital platforms via Average Joes Entertainment.

“This album is a party,” shares Tolliver. “If you like good music and a fun time, then this is the album for you.”

Bad 4 U embodies Tolliver’s unique fusion of hip-hop, modern country, and pop influences. Raised on multiple genres of music, Tolliver flawlessly blends these influences into a dynamic and lively sound, offering an eclectic listening experience that reflects his diverse sonic upbringing for his fans. The 12-track project includes standout title track “Bad 4 U,” which has garnered over 4 million global streams to date, as well as new singles like dancefloor-ready country-rocker “Burnin’ It Down” and autobiographical number “Redemption.”

The sophomore LP arrives following the success of his debut project, Ride 4 Me, which has pulled in over 74 million worldwide streams across all platforms, establishing a fanbase hungry for more. A former dual sports athlete at Texas Tech and New Mexico State University, Tolliver discovered a passion for performing, eventually deciding to trade in a football for a microphone following his graduation. As he enters the next chapter in his career, Tolliver continues to shine in the limelight and encourages everyone to come along for the ride.

“I just want people to enjoy the album, support the album, and continue to take this journey with me,” Tolliver said. “We are building something great, and I appreciate everyone who supports me.”

Bad 4 U Tracklisting

1. “Ghost In My Truck” (Josh Mirenda, Dylan Maloney, Justin David Bertoldie)

2. “Bad 4 U” (Austin Tolliver, Ty March)

3. “If You Were My Girl” (Austin Tolliver, Jared Sciullo, Christian Stalnecker)

4. “Yeah” (Austin Tolliver, Jared Sciullo, Chrisitan Stalnecker)

5. “Love Hotline” (Austin Tolliver, D’Lajaith Collins)

6. “Burnin’ It Down” (Austin Tolliver, D’Lajaith Collins, Phillip J Northcutt)

7. “Tennessee Lights” (Austin Tolliver, D’Lajaith Collins)

8. “Too Much To Take” (Austin Tolliver, D’Lajaith Collins, Phillip J Northcutt)

9. “All Make Sense” (Austin Tolliver, Bobby Shifteh)

10. “Redemption” (Austin Tolliver, D’Lajaith Collins)

11. “Sunrise” (Austin Tolliver, D’Lajaith Collins, Phillip J Northcutt)

12. “Hero” (Austin Tolliver, D’Lajaith Collins, Phillip J Northcutt)

About Austin Tolliver:

From the football field to the recording studio, Austin Tolliver continues to tackle every goal he has as a performer. Originally from Shreveport, Louisiana, Tolliver found his love for football through his father, Billy Joe Tolliver, an ex-NFL quarterback who cited ten seasons with various teams before officially retiring. Austin watched and learned, and eventually landed himself at New Mexico State University for a spot of his own in the locker room. After moving to Nashville, Tennessee, Austin put his professional football ambitions aside in exchange for a microphone and a record deal with Average Joes Entertainment. His debut studio album, Ride 4 Me, was released in 2022 and has pulled in over 74 million worldwide streams. Following his early success, Tolliver is following up with his sophomore LP, Bad 4 U, available now.

