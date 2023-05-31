Austin-Based TC Superstar Release New Single 'Some Nights'

TC Superstar's newest record, "Static Dynamic," explores the dissolution of a romance, an occupation, a home, and humanity.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 3 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 4 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Austin-based Indie Pop group TC Superstar is set to release their new single Some Nights on May 26th. Their first release since 2021, Some Nights is taken from TC Superstar's highly-anticipated album "Static Dynamic."

Formed in 2017, TC Superstar is a collaborative performance group based out of Austin, TX. Frontperson Connor McCampbell draws inspiration from contemporary bedroom pop with hints of 80s synthwave and late 70s dance music. Connor is joined by a cast of talented musicians: Julio Correa, Mitchell Webb, Aaron Chavez, and Ateen Savadkoohi. TC Superstar established a loyal following thanks to their distinctive live shows which feature dynamic dance routines by LB Flett, Emily DiFranco, Francis Rodriguez, Yuriko Roby, and Andie Duong. TC Superstar's fun, upbeat music and high energy live experience has garnered them millions of streams and allowed them to share stages with acclaimed acts like Mac Demarco, Frankie Cosmos, Video Age, !!!, Capyac, De Lux, Dayglow, Tennis, Sidney Gish, SG Lewis, and many more.

TC Superstar's newest record, "Static Dynamic," explores the dissolution of a romance, an occupation, a home, and humanity. The concept behind the album is inspired by the idea of colonizing Mars. Connor explains, "I wanted to imagine the effects of a Mars work-assignment on a romantic relationship to explore the severance the characters experience from each other's reality." The title "Static Dynamic" is a reference to both halves of the album's narrative. In the first half, one character remains static on Earth while the other character travels from Earth to Mars. The second half of the record revolves around our Martian's static work life, while the earthbound character's life continues on its own dynamic path.

The first single Some Nights serves as a trailer for what is to come from the TC Superstar's fourth LP. "The song summarizes the character's meeting and rides on the anticipation of their relationship." Some Nights is a fun dancefloor ready tune powered by its traditional disco sound. Connor states, "I wanted to reference really classic disco with the string fills between lyrics and a chorus that swells into a dance break."

Stream "Some Nights" HERE




RELATED STORIES - Music

Imagine Music Festival Sets Phase 1.5 Lineup Featuring Regional And Local Artist Additions Photo
Imagine Music Festival Sets Phase 1.5 Lineup Featuring Regional And Local Artist Additions

Imagine Music Festival, the Southeast's most immersive electronic festival, has announced its phase 1.5 lineup featuring the next generation of regional talent from across the South East.

Tiggi Hawke Releases Cover of Swedish House Mafias Dont You Worry Child Photo
Tiggi Hawke Releases Cover of Swedish House Mafia's 'Don't You Worry Child'

Tiggi Hawke has released a cover of Swedish House Mafia’s ‘Don’t You Worry Child’, in collaboration with brand-new artist Bear Bones. Tiggi Hawke joins with Bear Bones to bring a stunning, orchestral new take on the internationally-renowned single, pairing beautifully with Tiggi’s delicate vocals. The cover precedes her debut album Ascension.

Video: Njomza Introduces Her Love Again Method With New Music Video Photo
Video: Njomza Introduces Her 'Love Again' Method With New Music Video

Pop veteran NJOMZA plays Doctor in her new music video for production led, R&B earworm, 'Love Again', the lead track from recently released EP, STAGES. The creator of 'The Love Again Method', Dr. NJOMZA works with a group of volunteers to be part of her groundbreaking new treatment to return the spark in their relationship. Watch the video now!

Das Koolies Release Nuthin Sandwich & Live Dates Photo
Das Koolies Release 'Nuthin Sandwich' & Live Dates

Dancefloors of all distinctions have moved to their sounds for four decades, whether festival fields or pounded dancefloors, and now the four members of Das Koolies present a heady blend of up-front warped pop and overlapping electronica with Nuthin Sandwich – the latest incessant psych-techno-disco cut from their upcoming album, DK.01.


More Hot Stories For You

Travels With Brindle to Release New Album NOTES FROM UNDERGRAD in JuneTravels With Brindle to Release New Album NOTES FROM UNDERGRAD in June
Roxy Roca Premieres New Music Video For 'Yazoo Queen' With Glide MagazineRoxy Roca Premieres New Music Video For 'Yazoo Queen' With Glide Magazine
Tess Posner To Release Reclamation Of Childhood With 'Feral Child'Tess Posner To Release Reclamation Of Childhood With 'Feral Child'
LEGENDS IN CONCERT Celebrates Four Decades In Legendary Fashion With A Spectacular All-New Vegas ProductionLEGENDS IN CONCERT Celebrates Four Decades In Legendary Fashion With A Spectacular All-New Vegas Production

Videos

Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video
Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD