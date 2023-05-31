Austin-Based TC Superstar Release New Single 'Some Nights'

Austin-based Indie Pop group TC Superstar is set to release their new single Some Nights on May 26th. Their first release since 2021, Some Nights is taken from TC Superstar's highly-anticipated album "Static Dynamic."

Formed in 2017, TC Superstar is a collaborative performance group based out of Austin, TX. Frontperson Connor McCampbell draws inspiration from contemporary bedroom pop with hints of 80s synthwave and late 70s dance music. Connor is joined by a cast of talented musicians: Julio Correa, Mitchell Webb, Aaron Chavez, and Ateen Savadkoohi. TC Superstar established a loyal following thanks to their distinctive live shows which feature dynamic dance routines by LB Flett, Emily DiFranco, Francis Rodriguez, Yuriko Roby, and Andie Duong. TC Superstar's fun, upbeat music and high energy live experience has garnered them millions of streams and allowed them to share stages with acclaimed acts like Mac Demarco, Frankie Cosmos, Video Age, !!!, Capyac, De Lux, Dayglow, Tennis, Sidney Gish, SG Lewis, and many more.

TC Superstar's newest record, "Static Dynamic," explores the dissolution of a romance, an occupation, a home, and humanity. The concept behind the album is inspired by the idea of colonizing Mars. Connor explains, "I wanted to imagine the effects of a Mars work-assignment on a romantic relationship to explore the severance the characters experience from each other's reality." The title "Static Dynamic" is a reference to both halves of the album's narrative. In the first half, one character remains static on Earth while the other character travels from Earth to Mars. The second half of the record revolves around our Martian's static work life, while the earthbound character's life continues on its own dynamic path.

The first single Some Nights serves as a trailer for what is to come from the TC Superstar's fourth LP. "The song summarizes the character's meeting and rides on the anticipation of their relationship." Some Nights is a fun dancefloor ready tune powered by its traditional disco sound. Connor states, "I wanted to reference really classic disco with the string fills between lyrics and a chorus that swells into a dance break."

Stream "Some Nights" HERE